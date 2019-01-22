OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets 15th Annual Investor Conference on January 28, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance computing, has been invited to present at NobleConXV, Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference being held on January 28-29, 2019 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



/EIN News/ -- One Stop Systems president and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 28 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by company CFO, John Morrison, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. They will discuss how the company’s award-winning specialized hardware and software solutions for high-performance computing is winning major OEM and government contract awards.

The company recently announced it expects to report record results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter, OSS expects record revenue of approximately $14 million, up more than 100% versus the fourth quarter of 2017, and with this setting the stage for strong momentum going into 2019.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Noble representative at (561) 994-1191 or complete a request form here.

