Global Osseointegration Implants Market to Surpass US$ 10.2 Billion by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Osseointegration Implants market was valued at US$ 5,672.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Osseointegration Implants Market:



Osseointegration is an addition of an active bone to a metal or non-metal surface till the bone become stronger and stable. Osseointegration implants contain pores in which osteoblasts and cells comprising connective tissues can easily migrate. These implants are made from materials such as titanium, zirconia, stainless steel and ceramic materials. Osseointegration implants are used in various applications such as dental implants, bone and joint replacements, and for connecting the bone and the prosthetics in amputees.

Major companies in osseointegration market are adopting business strategies such as acquisition of other osseointegration implants manufacturers in order to maintain their reasonable shares and to expand their product portfolio in near future. For instance, in December 2017, the Straumann Group acquired a Lisbon-based dental distribution company- Same Day Solutions (SDS). SDS is engaged in marketing and selling of competitor dental implants, biomaterials, and whitening products in Portugal region. The acquisition between Straumann Group and SDS is expected to benefit SDS’s customers to access Straumann Group’s product portfolio; also it will enhance the group sales in Portugal. Similarly, in March 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. acquired Colorado-based Ortho Transmission, LLC and its Ortho Transmission's transcutaneous osseous integrated skeletal implant technology. This acquisition will accompaniment Zimmer Biomet's collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense for the development of a transcutaneous system to restore the mobility of amputee patients.

Increasing osseointegration in the field of dentistry and orthopedic conditions due to rising dental implant surgeries, increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), and rising number of trauma cases are expected to drive growth of the osseointegration implants market. According to the National Association of Dental Plans, 2017, over 2 million people visited to emergency rooms for dental treatment in U.S. the annually. Furthermore, growing disposable income in countries such as India, China, and Australia, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and advancement in healthcare facilities has supported overall growth of the osseointegration implants market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global osseointegration implants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2018–2026). This growth is attributed to increasing number of joint replacement surgeries, rising cases of tooth decay, and rising number of trauma incidents

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to increase in per capita income and rise in dental tourism in this region. According to the CICE database, India's Gross domestic product (GDP) Per Capita accounted for US$ 1,977.286 in March 2018, compared to US$ 1,751.853 in March 2017.

Key players operating in the global osseointegration implants market include, Corporation Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Integrum SE, Southern Implants, and ConMed Corporation.

