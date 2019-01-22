Capstone Continues Growth into Latin America with Multiple C200 Orders for Two Industrial CHP Projects in Mexico

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured orders for four C200 systems to be installed in Mexico for two industrial combined heat and power (CHP) applications.



/EIN News/ -- Secured by DTC Soluciones Inmobiliarias SA de CV, Capstone’s exclusive distributor in Mexico, the combined orders are for four C200 CHP systems. Each of the systems will use clean-burning natural gas to provide power and thermal energy for the manufacturing process. Two of the systems will be installed at a large pet food manufacturer where the thermal energy will be used as a replacement for a food oven. The two additional C200s will be installed at a latex glove manufacturer where the exhaust energy will be used during the drying process to reduce cost, improve efficiency and reduce on-site emissions.

“Pet food and latex glove manufacturing are excellent examples of the extensive assortment of potential industrial customers around the world that Capstone can assist with our clean and green CHP energy systems. Any industrial customer using electricity, hot water, steam, chillers, boilers or furnaces are potential candidates for Capstone’s unique CHP solutions,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer at Capstone Turbine Corporation. “Interestingly, the type of companies using CHP varies widely, but the customers all share the same needs to reduce energy cost, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact,” added Mr. Jamison.

Mexico’s General Climate Change law, signed in 2012, set the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a national level by 30% by 2020. This law also introduced the requirement that beginning in 2018, large and industrial electricity consumers must transition by 2024 to consuming 35% of their electricity from clean energy sources.

Utilizing the heat by-product of an electricity generating system allows operators to reduce emissions and save added cost that would otherwise be required to produce heat or steam in a separate unit. While traditional electricity from the grid with coal and gas-fired plants produce power at 33% efficiency, Capstone CHP systems can reach efficiencies of more than 80%.

“These improvements in efficiency directly translate to significantly lower energy costs and higher profit margins for our customers,” said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales. “As utility rates continue to increase around the world and emission requirements become increasingly stringent for industrial customers, our technology becomes more economical and beneficial to our customers,” concluded Mr. Crouse.

