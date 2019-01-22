Fogo de Chão Fires Up Flavor With Return of Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye and Expanded Dry-Aged Steak Offerings

Guests can taste the fuller flavor of bone-in cuts and add dry-aged steaks for a decadent dining experience

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an even greater focus on rich, natural flavors, leading Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão announced the return of guest-favorite Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye for a limited time, plus the expansion of its dry-aged steak offerings to include a new 24-ounce New York Strip in addition to the popular 32-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye.



The Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye, which is available as part of the Full Churrasco Experience, is aged 21 days, then fire-roasted on the bone to lock in moisture for juicier and more succulent flavor. Fogo’s New York Strip and Tomahawk Ribeye premium cuts are dry-aged for a minimum of 42 days and boast magnificent marbling to deliver richer and robust flavors in every bite. Both dry-aged steaks are sized to share and are available to order a la carte at all Fogo de Chão locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico for a limited time only.

“The key to Brazilian Churrasco dining is for our guests to be able to try interesting and unexpected flavors they may have never explored before,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “For years, we’ve been pleased to offer guests their first taste of ribeye, lamb chops or Brazilian cuts such as Picanha. And now, we’re introducing the chance to explore the rich and decadent flavors of premium dry-aged steaks for a truly elevated experience.”

Fogo also continues its commitment to offer the best of South American wines by introducing new varietals from beyond the expected Argentinean and Chilean valleys to now include Patagonia, Uco, Tulum and beyond.

For more information on Fogo’s Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye, expanded dry-aged cuts, new wine list additions or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 52 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the full churrasco experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

