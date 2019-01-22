Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Battery Type, Navigation Technology, Type, Application, End User & Geography
Global Automated Guided Vehicle market accounted for $1.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.8%
Emerging E-commerce industry, adoption of industrial automation by SMEs and demand for automation in material handling across Industries are some of the factors impelling the market growth. However, high installation, maintenance, & switching costs and low labor cost in emerging countries are restricting market growth.
Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are totally automated transport systems that are used in the manufacturing of unmanned vehicles. The main function of these vehicles is to safely transport all types of products and materials without any human interference. Automated guided vehicles are widely being used in areas of production, logistics, warehousing, and distribution as they ensure profitability through efficient and accurate operations.
Amongst navigation technology, Vision Guidance segment held considerable market share during the predicted period. Vision-guided vehicles learn a route by seeing as it travels through a 360-degree in-built camera. The visual record is then converted to computer code. The vehicle then can respond to directions, recognizing routes by matching what it sees to what it learned.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region growth is supported by the increasing manufacturing and logistics activities in emerging countries such as China and India. The flourishing manufacturing and automobile sectors in the region are expected to spur the demand for market growth.
