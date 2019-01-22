Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



ENT Custom Trays

Ophthalmic Custom Trays

Custom Basin Kits

Custom Ob/Gyn Kits

General Delivery Kits

Hysterectomy Kits

Open Heart Surgery Kits

Angiography/Angioplasty Kits

Orthopedic Kits & Trays

Anesthesia Kits

Blood Gas Kits

Urology Kits

Biopsy Kits

Enema Kits

Laceration Kits

Suture Removal Kits

CVP/TPN Start Kits

I.V. Start Kits

Dressing Kits

Admission Kits

Other Kits

The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Cypress Medical Products, LLC (USA)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kimal Plc (UK)

Medical Action Industries, Inc. (USA)

Med-Italia Biomedica Srl (Italy)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Mlnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Rocialle Limited (UK)

Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)

Teleflex Medical (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Kits & Trays Market - A Review

Outlook

Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth

Analysis by Product Segment

Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

Ensuring Safety through Kits and Trays

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand

Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORs

Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains

Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance

Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance

Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry

Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Gray Markets - A Concern



3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population Lends Traction

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

Improving Healthcare Spending to Foster Growth



4. PRODUCT CLASSIFICATION

Introduction

Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays (Based on Application)

ENT Custom Trays

Ophthalmic Custom Trays

Custom Basin Kits

Custom Ob/Gyn Kits

General Delivery Kits

Hysterectomy Kits

Angiography/Angioplasty Kits

Orthopedic Kits and Trays

Anesthesia Kits

Blood Gas Kits

Urology Kits

Biopsy Kits & Trays

Enema Kits

Laceration Kits

Suture Removal Kits

CVP/TPN Start Kits

I.V. Start Kits

Dressing Kits

Admission Kits

Other Kits



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Bliss Boundary Introduces Silicone Enema Bag Kit

Merit Medical Introduces Aspira Drainage System Demo Kit

InstruSafe by Summit Medical Introduces New Trays for da Vinci SP

Owlstone Unveils Breath Biopsy Kits

BD Acquires C. R. Bard

InstruSafe Unveils New Trays for Senhance Surgical Robotic System

Vortex Introduces Vortex Surgical Convenience Kit

ECA Medical Introduces Cervical-One Instrument Kit

In'Tech Medical Takes Over Pyxidis

Flower Orthopedics Unveils Headless Compression Screws and Instrument Kit

Fagron Introduces LETS GEL KIT

ECA Medical Instruments Introduces Orthopedic Insstrument Set

DePuy Synthes Introduces Distal Radius Sterile Kit

Adventure Medical Kits Introduces Custom Kit Bag & Refill Program

Genoskin Introduces Live Skin Biopsy Kit for DIY Users



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market by Product Segment



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

US Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - An Overview

Aging Demographics - A Key Driver

FDA Rules on Approval of Convenience Kits

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Population Demography - A Vital Factor

Compeition

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Demography to Drive Market Growth

Custom Procedure Trays - Market Overview

Hospitals Shift to Reusable Medical Procedure Trays from Single-use Packs

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

Market Analysis



7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India - Demographic Shifts Promise Rapid Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63)

The United States (39)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (16) France (3) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Middle East (2)

