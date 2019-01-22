Smart Airports: Passport to Smart Journeys that are Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless, and Stress-Free - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Airports in terms of Annual Spending in US$ Million by the following Airport Applications:
- Terminal-Side
- Others
Also, the Global market is further analyzed in terms of Annual Spending (US$) by the following Technology Segments:
- Air Traffic Management
- Baggage
- Building Operations
- Check-In
- Security
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Airports: Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
Smart Airports: Passport to Smart Journeys that are Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless, and Stress-free
Airports Witness Digital Transformation
Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
Advantages of Smart Airports
Stakeholders across the Value Chain Benefit from Smart Airports
Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability
Smart Airports to Transform Passengers' Travel Experience
Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases
Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models
The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past
The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the Recent Past
Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports
Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected Airports: The Future Smart Airports
Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift
Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs
Disruption of Conventional Models
Passenger Security and Safety
Passenger Experience
Penetration of Advanced Technologies
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Aviation Industry
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook to Extend Opportunities for Smart Airport Solutions
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
2. COMPETITION
Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions
List of Companies and the Technology/Solution/ System Offered
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important
Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments
Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience
Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler
Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
The Digital Passenger Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports
Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information
Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger
Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value
Considerations to Exploit Mobile Investments
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Prospects
Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de Chile Airport
Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration
Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports
Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market
Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking
Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction
3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification
Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports
Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing Congestion at Airports
Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border Controls and e-Gates
Deployments of Biometric e-Gate Systems Gain Momentum
Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market
Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies
Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market
Cyber Security Threats and Means to Tackle
Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without Compromising Security Protocols
Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports
Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators
Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth
Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation
Google Glass in Airports: What does the Future Hold?
Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand
Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information
Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports
Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports
Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Favoring Market Growth
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s
Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service Providers
Smart Trolley at Airports
Harman and Microsoft Develop Smart Products for Airports
The Beacons Technology: Revolutionizing Passenger Travel Experience
Top Ten Airports that are Using Beacon Technology
Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and Airports
Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems
Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos
Major Smart Technology and Solutions Showcased at DICEC Airport Show
Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
NFC-Based Smart Airport Solutions
S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports
Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies
TETA App for Better Airport Collaboration and Communication
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions
Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
5. SMART AIRPORTS OVERVIEW
Smart Airports: A Prelude
Smart Airport Ecosystem
Applications of Smart Airports
Terminal-side Smart Airport
Land-side Smart Airport
Airside Smart Airport
Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview
Air Traffic Management
Baggage Handling
Building Operations
Check-In
Security
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
ANA to Expand Self Service BagDrop Operations to Chitose Airport
Huawei Introduces Chigoo cTrolley
Contactless Traveller Clearance System Adopted by Australian Government
Sharjah Airport Unveils Smart Gates System at Passport Control
Air Seychelles Unveils State-of-the-art CUPPS
Dubai International Airport Introduces Smart Travel Scheme
Huawei Unveils Full Suite of Airport-Oriented ICT Capabilities
Smiths Detection Introduces New X-ray Machine
SpiceJet Introduces Smart Check-in Facility
Air Arabia Unveils Next-Generation Passenger Management System
Bahrain Airport Unveils SITA's Self-service Check-in kiosks
SITA Unveils Smart Path Technology
Menzies Unveils Ground Handling Management Technology
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Air Senegal SA Unveils SITA's Passenger Services System
Istanbul Airport to Use SITA's Solutions
Flybe Inks Partnership Agreement with Amadeus
Indonesian Partners with New Zealand to Develop Smart Airports
Hong Kong International Airport and Amadeus to deploy iCUSS
Fraport Unveils SITA's WorldTracer Tablet
Huawei and Dubai Airports Partners to Build a Smart Airport
Air Canada Signs for the full Amadeus Alta Suite PSS
SITA and HIA Signs MoU to Enhance Innovative Solutions
Danish NAVIAIR Selects Indra for Radars System
Honeywell Announce Upgrade Project at KLIA
Amadeus Enters into Agreement with OACIS
Sabre Corporation Renews Partnership with Avianca
Heydar Aliyev International Airport Partners with Amadeus
Loganair Signs Distribution Agreement with Sabre
Samsung's Harman Subsidiary Partners with Microsoft
HIA Enters into Agreement with Huawei
Southwest Airlines Transitions to Amadeus Alta
Juan Santamaria Choose SITA for Integrated Control Center
Bologna Airport Offers SITA's Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units
Stuttgart Airport Unveils SITA Scan&Fly
Honeywell Inks Agreement with IGA Airports
Brisbane Airport Partners with SITA and Air New Zealand
Adelaide Airport Partners with Amadeus
Honeywell's Airfield Ground Lighting Systems at Changi Airport
Telekom Malaysia Enters into MoU with Malaysia Airport
MIAL Launches SITA's Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units
Kuwait Airway Enters into Strategic Partnership with Amadeus
Adelaide Airport Selects SITA to Provide Smart Technology
Fraport Greece Adopts SITA's CUTE Technology
Phoenix Sky Harbor Selects SITA's Real-Time Information Solution
Copenhagen Airport Implements Amadeus Solutions
JetBlue Selects SITA to Support Check-in and APC Self-Service kiosks
SITA Partners with Synect
Tampa Airport Partners with Amadeus Group's AirIT
GTAA Enters into Partnership with Wipro
Asiana IDT Enters into Agreement with SITA
Sabre Expands Agreement with LATAM Airlines Group
Avianca Enters into Strategic IT Partnership with Amadeus
Malta International Airport Partners with SITA
Singapore Airlines Unveils Sabre's Crew Management Technology
Amadeus Partners with Singapore Airlines
Lufthansa Group Signs Major Contract with Amadeus
Lufthansa Introduces WorldTracer
Copenhagen Airports Partners with Amadeus
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
