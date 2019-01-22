Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electronic Toll Collection market accounted for $7.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.0%



Factors such as growing demand for effective solutions for traffic congestion and rising allowance of funds by different governments on intelligent transportation system are propelling the market growth. High installation costs and lack of interoperability and standardization are some of the factors limiting the market growth. Increased safety and better environment are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.



Electronic Toll Collection is a computerized system reduces manual operations by toll payers and receivers. It uses sophisticated cameras and sensors to capture an image of vehicle's registration plate and allocates the correct toll. Electronic toll booths may operate next to cash lanes so that drivers who do not have a device for receiving a radio signal and automatically transmitting a different signal can pay a cashier or throw coins into a receptacle. The global electronic toll collection market is expected to push towards a strong double-digit growth rate in the future.



Amongst Application, Highway segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Electronic Toll Collection market due to adoption rate of ETC systems would be high. In addition, the presence of a large number of highways with high traffic increases the need for better traffic management solutions.



By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to huge usage of heavy vehicles and four-wheelers is high in this region, which raises the requirement of an effective transportation system in the North American countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 All-Electronic Tolling/Open Road Tolling (AET/ORT)

5.2.1 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

5.2.2 Transponders

5.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)



6 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC)

6.3 Back Office, Integration, and Violation Enforcement System (VES)

6.4 Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI)



7 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Video Analytics-Based ETC Systems

7.3 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)-Based ETC Systems

7.4 Navigation Satellite System/Global Positioning System (GNSS/GPS)-Based ETC Systems

7.5 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)-Based ETC Systems

7.6 Video Analytics

7.7 Infrared



8 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Urban

8.3 Highway

8.4 Bridges



9 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens AG

11.2 3M

11.3 Thales Group

11.4 Xiamen Innov Information Technology Co.,Ltd

11.5 International Road Dynamics (IRD)

11.6 Cubic Transportation Systems

11.7 Denso Corporation

11.8 Raytheon Company

11.9 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

11.10 Transurban Limited

11.11 Conduent Business Services, LLC

11.12 Q-Free

11.13 Efkon AG

11.14 The Revenue Markets Inc.

11.15 Geotoll

11.16 Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (FETC)

11.17 Atlantia SpA



