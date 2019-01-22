Vineti™ to promote greater access to cell and gene therapies, highlight rapid global growth at Phacilitate Leaders World 2019

With regulators preparing for a surge in cell and gene therapies, Vineti will host leading experts at Phacilitate Leaders World 2019 to help find solutions that scale and bring personalized therapies to patients

With U.S. FDA leaders recently announcing agency preparations for a surge in cell and gene therapy approvals, the need for critical digital infrastructure to support personalized therapies is growing more rapidly than ever. By 2025, according to the FDA statement, regulators anticipate approving 10 to 20 cell and gene therapies per year. Vineti’s software platform, an essential enabling technology for personalized therapies, will be supporting more than 170 leading medical centers world-wide on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners in 2019.

The two Vineti-led Phacilitate panels will focus on essential patient-focused operational needs in cell and gene therapies, and discuss solutions that will help move personalized therapies into mainstream medicine and expand patient access worldwide.

Wednesday, January 23, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Ms. DuRoss will host the panel, “Traceability in the clinic: best practices, new opportunities,” highlighting approaches that will promote patient safety, transparency, and trust in advanced therapies. Panelists include:

Dobri Kiprov, M.D. HP, medical director of Apheresis Care Group and chief of the Division of Immunotherapy at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco

Peter Olagunju, vice president of patient operations at bluebird bio

Katherine Sutherland, PA-C physician assistant in cell and gene therapies and an advanced therapies provider at a leading West Coast academic medical center

Thursday, January 24, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The Vineti-hosted panel, “Moving mainstream: lessons and best practices for integrating cell and gene therapies into healthcare” will draw on insights and expertise from three prominent medical and patient advocacy leaders, including:

Laurice Levine, MA, CCLS, patient advocate and patient, Thalassemia Support Foundation

Yi Lin, M.D Ph.D, chair of the Cell-Therapy Cross-Disciplinary Group, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Katherine Sutherland, PA-C physician assistant in cell and gene therapies and an advanced therapies provider at a leading West Coast academic medical center

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to sit down with some of the most innovative minds working to make personalized therapies a reality for patients,” said Ms. DuRoss. “As cell and gene therapies go global in 2019, these public discussions are critical to opening up access to personalized therapies.”

During Phacilitate Leaders World 2019, Vineti will also showcase its updated website. The new site provides essential information and enhanced content to help users gain a comprehensive understanding of Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management Platform. Vineti’s software platform will be supporting more than 170 leading medical centers worldwide on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners in 2019. The Vineti website can be accessed at www.vineti.com .

For more information on Vineti’s essential software solution to drive and scale personalized therapeutic innovation, please visit the company’s exhibit booth (#609) at Phacilitate Leaders World 2019.

About Vineti, Inc.

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. The Vineti “platform of record” integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for individualized therapies to align and orchestrate the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. Caregivers and pharmaceutical pioneers are empowered to help more patients more effectively and safely, treatments are better understood and improved over time, and most importantly, there’s an opportunity to provide greater health outcomes—and cures—to patients in need. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in more than 170 leading medical centers world-wide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. For more information, please visit www.vineti.com . Sign up to follow @vinetiworks on https://twitter.com/vinetiworks .

