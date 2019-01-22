PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Third Quarter Financial Results and Declares Its $0.27 Per Share Dividend
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net sales were $60.1 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Reorder sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $53.3 million, compared to $50.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 4.6%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 were $218.9 million, compared to $206.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 6.0%. Reorder sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 were $185.9 million, compared to $170.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 9.0%. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $7.8 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.44 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a 14% decrease to net income. Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $31.1 million, or $1.52 diluted per share, compared to net income of $27.1 million, or $1.33 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, a 15% increase to net income. Average order size decreased to $84 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $86 for the same quarter in the prior year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, online sales increased 7.0% to $185.3 million from $173.2 million for the same period the prior year, and were approximately 85% of all sales.
Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “The market was much more competitive during the quarter, and as a result we gave additional discounts to our customers to stimulate sales, which had a negative effect on our gross margins. We will continue to be aggressive with pricing and promotions, and increase advertising to address this more competitive online market.”
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2019. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.
This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. on January 22, 2019 until February 5, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. To access the replay, call (866) 457-5505 (toll free) or (203) 369-1279 and enter passcode 5500.
Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs and cats at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.
For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.
|PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except for per share data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2018
|2018
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|93,166
|$
|77,936
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $19 and $35, respectively
|1,269
|2,292
|Inventories - finished goods
|32,247
|23,337
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,266
|882
|Prepaid income taxes
|525
|788
|Total current assets
|128,473
|105,235
|Noncurrent assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|27,584
|28,741
|Intangible assets
|860
|860
|Total noncurrent assets
|28,444
|29,601
|Total assets
|$
|156,917
|$
|134,836
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,283
|$
|15,274
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,769
|2,835
|Total current liabilities
|23,052
|18,109
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,007
|996
|Total liabilities
|24,059
|19,105
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share
|9
|9
|Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,674 and 20,601 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|21
|21
|Additional paid-in capital
|11,693
|9,381
|Retained earnings
|121,135
|106,320
|Total shareholders' equity
|132,858
|115,731
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|156,917
|$
|134,836
|PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Sales
|$
|60,068
|$
|60,110
|$
|218,854
|$
|206,478
|Cost of sales
|40,687
|38,166
|144,264
|133,590
|Gross profit
|19,381
|21,944
|74,590
|72,888
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|5,793
|5,818
|18,927
|18,222
|Advertising
|3,619
|4,126
|15,626
|14,944
|Depreciation
|556
|532
|1,664
|1,590
|Total operating expenses
|9,968
|10,476
|36,217
|34,756
|Income from operations
|9,413
|11,468
|38,373
|38,132
|Other income:
|Interest income, net
|508
|191
|1,315
|417
|Other, net
|255
|265
|827
|755
|Total other income
|763
|456
|2,142
|1,172
|Income before provision for income taxes
|10,176
|11,924
|40,515
|39,304
|Provision for income taxes
|2,389
|2,860
|9,394
|12,204
|Net income
|$
|7,787
|$
|9,064
|$
|31,121
|$
|27,100
|Comprehensive income
|$
|7,787
|$
|9,064
|$
|31,121
|$
|27,100
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.33
|Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.33
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,483
|20,368
|20,452
|20,337
|Diluted
|20,493
|20,425
|20,487
|20,437
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.60
|PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|31,121
|$
|27,100
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|1,664
|1,590
|Share based compensation
|2,312
|1,858
|Deferred income taxes
|11
|(412
|)
|Bad debt expense
|49
|72
|(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|974
|21
|Inventories - finished goods
|(8,910
|)
|(1,679
|)
|Prepaid income taxes
|263
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(384
|)
|45
|Accounts payable
|5,009
|(2,795
|)
|Income taxes payable
|-
|8,815
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(84
|)
|530
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|32,025
|35,145
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(507
|)
|(564
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(507
|)
|(564
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|(16,288
|)
|(12,314
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(16,288
|)
|(12,314
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|15,230
|22,267
|Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
|77,936
|58,730
|Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
|$
|93,166
|$
|80,997
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|9,120
|$
|3,801
|Dividends payable in accrued expenses
|$
|258
|$
|246
