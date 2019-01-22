PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Third Quarter Financial Results and Declares Its $0.27 Per Share Dividend

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net sales were $60.1 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Reorder sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $53.3 million, compared to $50.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 4.6%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 were $218.9 million, compared to $206.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 6.0%. Reorder sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 were $185.9 million, compared to $170.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 9.0%. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $7.8 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.44 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a 14% decrease to net income. Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $31.1 million, or $1.52 diluted per share, compared to net income of $27.1 million, or $1.33 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, a 15% increase to net income. Average order size decreased to $84 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $86 for the same quarter in the prior year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, online sales increased 7.0% to $185.3 million from $173.2 million for the same period the prior year, and were approximately 85% of all sales.



Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “The market was much more competitive during the quarter, and as a result we gave additional discounts to our customers to stimulate sales, which had a negative effect on our gross margins. We will continue to be aggressive with pricing and promotions, and increase advertising to address this more competitive online market.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2019. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. on January 22, 2019 until February 5, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. To access the replay, call (866) 457-5505 (toll free) or (203) 369-1279 and enter passcode 5500.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs and cats at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.



PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share data) December 31, March 31, 2018 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,166 $ 77,936 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $19 and $35, respectively 1,269 2,292 Inventories - finished goods 32,247 23,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,266 882 Prepaid income taxes 525 788 Total current assets 128,473 105,235 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 27,584 28,741 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 28,444 29,601 Total assets $ 156,917 $ 134,836 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,283 $ 15,274 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,769 2,835 Total current liabilities 23,052 18,109 Deferred tax liabilities 1,007 996 Total liabilities 24,059 19,105 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,674 and 20,601 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 11,693 9,381 Retained earnings 121,135 106,320 Total shareholders' equity 132,858 115,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 156,917 $ 134,836

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 60,068 $ 60,110 $ 218,854 $ 206,478 Cost of sales 40,687 38,166 144,264 133,590 Gross profit 19,381 21,944 74,590 72,888 Operating expenses: General and administrative 5,793 5,818 18,927 18,222 Advertising 3,619 4,126 15,626 14,944 Depreciation 556 532 1,664 1,590 Total operating expenses 9,968 10,476 36,217 34,756 Income from operations 9,413 11,468 38,373 38,132 Other income: Interest income, net 508 191 1,315 417 Other, net 255 265 827 755 Total other income 763 456 2,142 1,172 Income before provision for income taxes 10,176 11,924 40,515 39,304 Provision for income taxes 2,389 2,860 9,394 12,204 Net income $ 7,787 $ 9,064 $ 31,121 $ 27,100 Comprehensive income $ 7,787 $ 9,064 $ 31,121 $ 27,100 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 1.52 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.44 $ 1.52 $ 1.33 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,483 20,368 20,452 20,337 Diluted 20,493 20,425 20,487 20,437 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.60

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,121 $ 27,100 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,664 1,590 Share based compensation 2,312 1,858 Deferred income taxes 11 (412 ) Bad debt expense 49 72 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable 974 21 Inventories - finished goods (8,910 ) (1,679 ) Prepaid income taxes 263 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (384 ) 45 Accounts payable 5,009 (2,795 ) Income taxes payable - 8,815 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (84 ) 530 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,025 35,145 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (507 ) (564 ) Net cash used in investing activities (507 ) (564 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (16,288 ) (12,314 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,288 ) (12,314 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,230 22,267 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 77,936 58,730 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 93,166 $ 80,997 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 9,120 $ 3,801 Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 258 $ 246







