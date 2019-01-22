There were 16 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,537 in the last 365 days.

Quantenna to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results on February 4, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of fiscal year 2018 after the close of the market on Monday, February 4, 2019. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

/EIN News/ -- Date:   February 4, 2019
Time:    1:30 p.m PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial in: US toll free: 1-877-239-5585 / International: 661-378-9806
Call ID: 5966507

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/

About Quantenna

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.


Investor Contact:
Vernon Essi, Jr.
Director of Investor Relations
 & Strategic Finance
669-209-5647
vessi@quantenna.com

