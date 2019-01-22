Quantenna to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results on February 4, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of fiscal year 2018 after the close of the market on Monday, February 4, 2019. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

/EIN News/ -- Date: February 4, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial in: US toll free: 1-877-239-5585 / International: 661-378-9806

Call ID: 5966507

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/ .

About Quantenna

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.





Investor Contact: Vernon Essi, Jr. Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance 669-209-5647 vessi@quantenna.com



