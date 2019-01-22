Nuance to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that the Company will release results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019 after the market close on Thursday, February 7, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Nuance will provide a copy of prepared conference call remarks in combination with its press release. This process and these remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional time and detail for analyzing Nuance’s results. The remarks will be available at http://investors.nuance.com/ in conjunction with the press release.

A conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and will include comments from management, followed by a question and answer session. The prepared remarks will not be read on the call.

To access the live broadcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Nuance’s website at www.nuance.com . The call can also be heard by dialing (877) 273-6124 or (647) 689-5393 at least five minutes prior to the call and referencing conference code 9968087. A replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and using the access code 9968087. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the same section of the Investor Relations website following completion of the call.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The Company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Richard Mack

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5000

Email: richard.mack@nuance.com









