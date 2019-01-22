$25+ Billion Oilfield Equipment Rental Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilfield Equipment Rental - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oilfield Equipment Rental market accounted for $16.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Boost in global investments in exploration & production, rising unconventional hydrocarbon production and cutting edge technology in oilfield equipment are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, equipment exploitation and cold stacked inventory and unsure regulatory framework are hampering the market growth.



By equipment, drilling equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market due to increasing demand for oil and gas across the world and the operation of oilfield drilling in oilfields.



Based on geography, North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period, due to increasing shale players in the United States.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fishing Equipment

5.3 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

5.3.1 Valves & Manifolds

5.3.2 Blow Out Preventer (BOP)

5.3.3 Other Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

5.4 Drilling Equipment

5.4.1 Subs

5.4.2 Hevi-Wate

5.4.3 Drilling Rigs

5.4.4 Drill Pipe

5.4.5 Drill Collar

5.4.6 Other Drilling Equipment

5.4.6.1 Downhole drilling equipment

5.4.6.2 Drill bits

5.4.6.3 Wireline tools

5.4.6.4 Stimulation tools

5.5 Pumps & valves

5.5.1 Artificial lift systems

5.5.2 Mud pumps

5.6 Other Equipments

5.6.1 Well completion equipment

5.6.2 Geophysical or well logging equipment

5.6.3 Well intervention equipment



6 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Offshore

6.3 Onshore



7 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Schlumberger Limited

9.2 Technipfmc, PLC

9.3 Basic Energy Services, Inc.

9.4 Halliburton Company

9.5 Weatherford International, PLC

9.6 Key Energy Services, Inc.

9.7 Oil States International, Inc.

9.8 Ensign Energy Services, Inc.

9.9 Superior Energy Services, Inc.

9.10 Parker Drilling Company

9.11 Seventy Seven Energy, Inc.

9.12 John Energy, Ltd

9.13 KIT Oil & Gas LLC Dubai

9.14 Bestway Oilfields

9.15 Arcom International

9.16 Precision Drilling

9.17 Penn Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Company

9.18 Lureflash International Ltd

9.19 Rigarm

9.20 Drillform Technical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkpm74/25_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services, Industrial Machinery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.