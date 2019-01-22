Global Interactive Display Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Display - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Interactive Display market accounted for $12.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising trend to adopt interactive displays in the retail sector, exponential rise in internet penetration, growing demand for easy and flexible human-machine interaction and increased customer engagement with HD displays. However, factors such as high cost of raw materials and lack of skilled programmers to develop software applications are hindering the market.



An interactive display is a touch screen display and can be used for different applications and activities. It allows the humans to interact with itself and thus getting the data. The data gathered from the interaction is then processed and the output is given. Interactive displays are now used widely in commercial as well as industrial sectors.



Amongst Applications, healthcare segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are required to communicate relevant information to the staff, patients, and visitors. This application benefits from interactive display in several ways such as educating patients in waiting rooms by providing them information related to health, insurance issues, and healthcare products and services. By geography, North America dominated the market driven by high usage of advanced technology products to enhance customer experience and engagement.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Interactive Display Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

5.2.1 Direct Lit

5.2.2 Full Array

5.2.3 Edge Lit

5.3 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)



6 Global Interactive Display Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Interactive Flat-Panel Display

6.3 Interactive Video Wall

6.4 Interactive Whiteboard

6.5 Interactive Monitor

6.6 Interactive Kiosks

6.7 Interactive Table

6.8 Other Products



7 Global Interactive Display Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Entertainment

7.3 Transportation and Logistics

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Hospitality

7.6 Education

7.7 Government and Corporate

7.8 Industrial

7.9 Retail and E-Commerce

7.10 Advertising

7.11 Military and Defense

7.12 Automation

7.13 Other Applications



8 Global Interactive Display Market, By Panel Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 17-32 Panel Size

8.3 32-65 Panel Size

8.4 65 and Above Panel Size



9 Global Interactive Display Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 LG Display Co., Ltd.

11.2 Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

11.4 Panasonic Corporation

11.5 Hitachi (Japan)

11.6 Horizon Display

11.7 Planar Systems, Inc.

11.8 Promethean World (U.K.)

11.9 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

11.10 Gesturetek, Inc.

11.11 ELO Touch Solutions, Inc.

11.12 NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

11.13 Benq (Taiwan)

11.14 Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

11.15 Baanto International Ltd.

11.16 Seiko Epson Corp

11.17 Sharp Corp

11.18 Intuilab Sa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptxw4m/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.