Global Powder Metallurgy Market Outlook Report 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

Global Powder Metallurgy market accounted for $ 6,000.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 11120.26 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%



Increase in demand for powder metal-based automotive components and growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles are some of the primary driving factors for the powder metallurgy market globally. However, limited use in the production of three-dimensional products and high capital costs of powder metallurgy processing equipment are restraining the market.



Powder metallurgy is a quickly developing technology that deals with the manufacturing of materials or components from ferrous and non-ferrous metal powders. It is used in different applications across numerous industries worldwide. It is used to manufacture filters that need superior strength and shock resistance.



Moreover, it is used for manufacturing cutting tool inserts and machinery parts. It is a preferred manufacturing process for different structured parts owing to the cost efficiency and uniqueness of the product. It finds application in business machines, hardware, household appliances, industrial motors, and hand tools.



Amongst end-user, electrical & electronics accounted for the largest market share in the global powder metallurgy market due to cutting edge technology and augment in the use of powdered metals in electronic devices such as electric car batteries and sintered parts for different electronic gadgets.



By geography, North America dominates the global market during the forecast period. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced due to increasing automotive command for powder metallurgy in the United States (US) for aerospace industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Powder Metallurgy Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tin Powders

5.3 Copper

5.4 Tungsten and Molybdenum

5.5 Ferrous

5.6 Nickel

5.7 Iron

5.8 Aluminum

5.9 Stainless Steel

5.10 Non-Ferrous

5.11 Other Material

5.11.1 Metal Matrix Composites

5.11.2 Cemented Carbides

5.11.3 Nanopowders



6 Global Powder Metallurgy Market, By End-user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerospace

6.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.4 Industrial Motors

6.5 Business Machines

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Healthcare Sector

6.8 Oil and Gas Industry

6.9 Other End-users

6.9.1 Magnets

6.9.2 Filters

6.9.3 Energy



7 Global Powder Metallurgy Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd.

9.2 Fine Sinter Co., Ltd.

9.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation

9.4 Voestalpine AG

9.5 Sandvik AB

9.6 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

9.7 Dorst Technologies

9.8 Borgwarner Inc

9.9 H.C. Starck

9.10 GKN PLC

9.11 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd

9.12 Chicago Powder Metal Products

9.13 Hoganas AB

9.14 Carpenter Technology Corporation

9.15 SMC Powder Metallurgy Inc.

9.16 ACuPowder International, LLC

9.17 OBE GMBH



