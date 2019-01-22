Global Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $15.70 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Exceed $300 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Artificial Intelligence market accounted for $15.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $300.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants, enhance operational efficiency in manufacturing industry and increase in implementation of cloud based applications and services are some factors impacting the market growth. However, irregularity of artificial intelligence algorithms is restricting the market.



Artificial intelligence is an intelligence established by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence based systems basically appear as a black box data is fed in one end and the result is outputted from the other, with no way to check how the system came to its decision. It is associated to human intelligence with related characteristics such as language understanding, analysis, learning, problem solving and others and it is situated at the core of the next generation software technologies in the market. Google, IBM, Microsoft and other leading companies have dynamically executed AI as a essential part of their technologies.



By technology, computer vision segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing implementation of computer vision in autonomous and semiautonomous applications in different industries such as manufacturing and automotive, is fuelling the growth of this segment in the AI market.



Amongst geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market during the forecast period. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced due to high computing power, parallel processing and fast improvements in information storage capacity.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Support & Maintenance

5.2.2 Deployment & Integration

5.3 Software

5.3.1 AI Solutions

5.3.1.1 Cloud

5.3.1.2 On Premises

5.3.2 AI Platforms

5.3.2.1 Machine Learning Framework

5.3.2.2 Application Program Interface (API)

5.4 Hardware

5.4.1 Memory

5.4.2 Processors

5.4.2.1 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.4.2.2 Microprocessing Unit

5.4.2.3 Graphics processing unit

5.4.2.4 Other Processors

5.4.3 Network

6 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Computer Vision

6.3 Context-Aware Computing

6.4 Machine Learning

6.4.1 Reinforcement Learning

6.4.2 Unsupervised Learning

6.4.3 Supervised Learning

6.4.4 Deep Learning

6.4.5 Other Machine Learnings

6.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.6 Machine Vision



7 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automated Robotic System

7.3 Artificial Neural Network

7.4 Expert System

7.5 Digital Assistance System

7.6 Embedded System



8 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Querying Method

8.3 Context Aware Processing

8.4 Speech Recognition

8.5 Cyber Security

8.6 Digital Personal Assistant

8.7 Video Analysis

8.8 Image Recognition

8.9 Gesture Control

8.10 Smart Robots

8.11 Language Processing



9 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Law

9.2.1 Compliance

9.2.2 Case Prediction

9.2.3 Ediscovery

9.2.4 Contract Analysis

9.2.5 Legal Research

9.2.6 Other Laws

9.3 Marketing

9.3.1 Analytics Platform

9.3.2 Content Curation

9.3.3 Virtual Assistant

9.3.4 Sales & Marketing Automation

9.3.5 Dynamic Pricing

9.3.6 Search Advertising

9.3.7 Social Media Advertising

9.3.8 Other Marketing

9.4 Fintech

9.4.1 Customer Behavior Analytics

9.4.2 Virtual Assistant

9.4.3 Business Analytics & Reporting

9.4.4 Other Fintechs

9.5 Human Resources

9.5.1 HR Analytics

9.5.2 Job Recommendation

9.5.3 Personalized Learning and Development

9.5.4 Sentiment Analysis

9.5.5 Virtual Assistant

9.5.6 Applicant Tracking & Assessment

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Quality Control

9.6.2 Production Planning

9.6.3 Reclamation

9.6.4 Material Movement

9.6.5 Field Services

9.6.6 Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

9.9 Healthcare

9.9.1 Virtual Nursing Assistants

9.9.2 Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

9.9.3 Research

9.9.4 Precision Medicine

9.9.5 Wearables

9.9.6 Drug Discovery

9.9.7 Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

9.9.8 Patient Data & Risk Analysis

9.9.9 Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

9.9.10 Automated Image Diagnosis

9.9.11 Hospital Workflow Management

9.9.12 Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

9.9.13 Preliminary Diagnosis

9.8 Agriculture

9.8.1 Agricultural Robots

9.8.2 Livestock Monitoring

9.8.3 Drone Analytics

9.8.4 Precision Farming

9.8.5 Other Agriculture

9.9 Security

9.9.1 Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

9.9.2 Unified Threat Management

9.9.3 Encryption

9.9.4 Antivirus/Antimalware

9.9.5 Identity and Access Management

9.9.6 Data Loss Prevention

9.9.7 Risk and Compliance Management

9.9.8 Other Security

9.10 Retail

9.10.1 Payment Services Management

9.10.2 Virtual Assistant

9.10.3 Product Recommendation and Planning

9.10.4 Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning

9.10.5 Visual Search

9.10.6 Price Optimization

9.10.7 Customer Relationship Management

9.10.8 Other Retails

9.11 Automotive & Transportation

9.11.1 Semiautonomous Driving

9.11.2 Human Machine Interface(HMI)

9.11.3 Autonomous Driving

9.12 IT & telecom



10 Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Rockwell

12.2 Samsung Electronics

12.3 Facebook

12.4 Intel

12.5 Google

12.6 Cisco

12.7 Microsoft

12.8 Oracle

12.9 SK Hynix Inc.

12.10 International Business Machines Corporation

12.11 General Electric

12.12 Siemens

12.13 Mellanox Technologies

12.14 IRIS Automation

12.15 General Vision

12.16 Sentient Technologies

12.17 Micron Technology

12.18 Descartes Labs

12.19 Twitter



