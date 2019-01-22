Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Flexible and Versatile Packaging and High Growth in Generic and Biopharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market accounted for $5.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for flexible and versatile packaging and high growth in generic and biopharmaceuticals. However, challenges in emerging markets, strict environmental & political norms and high packaging cost are some of the factors hampering the market growth.



Packaging provides safety to pharmaceutical products and plays a significant role in preventing contamination and microbial growth throughout the shelf life of the products. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment could be used for packing of solids, semi-solids, liquids and others. It assists in decreasing the time it takes for packaging of pharmaceutical products and thus paves a way for innovations in drug delivery systems.



By package type, blister packaging machinery has a significant market share during the forecast period. It is a type of packaging machinery used for the sealing of a product in a cavity with paper or thermoformed support. These machines are used for the wrapping of solid, semi-solid, powder, and granular products.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the developing economy of its countries. Presence of vast consumer base, mainly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to rising per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Package Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Primary Packaging Equipment

5.2.1 Sachet Packaging Equipment

5.2.2 Blister Packaging Machinery

5.2.3 Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

5.2.4 Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Machines

5.2.5 Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

5.2.6 Counting Machines

5.2.7 Strip Packaging Equipment

5.2.8 Other Primary Packaging Equipment

5.3 Secondary Packaging

5.3.1 Tray Packing Equipment

5.3.2 Case Packaging Equipment

5.3.3 Wrapping Equipment

5.3.4 Cartoning Equipment

5.3.5 Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment

5.4 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

5.4.1 Carton Labeling & Serialization Equipment

5.4.2 Datamatrix Labeling & Serialization Equipment

5.4.3 Bottle & Ampoules Labeling & Serialization Equipment



6 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquids Packaging Equipment

6.2.1 Aerosol Packaging Equipment

6.2.2 Syrup Packaging Equipment

6.2.3 Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment

6.2.4 Aseptic Liquids Packaging Equipment

6.2.5 Other Liquids Packaging Equipment

6.3 Solids Packaging Equipment

6.3.1 Powder Packaging Equipment

6.3.2 Tablet Packaging Equipment

6.3.3 Granule Packaging Equipment

6.3.4 Capsule Packaging Equipment

6.3.5 Other Solids Packaging Equipment

6.4 Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

6.4.1 Cream Packaging Equipment

6.4.2 Suppository Packaging Equipment

6.4.3 Ointment Packaging Equipment

6.4.4 Other Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

6.5 Other Products Packaging Equipment



7 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 IMA S.P.A.

9.2 Krber AG

9.3 Uhlmann Group

9.4 Bausch & Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH Co. Kg

9.5 ACG Worldwide

9.6 Optima Packaging Group GmbH

9.7 Marchesini Group S.P.A.

9.8 MG2 S.R.L

9.9 Multivac Group

9.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.11 Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

9.12 Svanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.

9.13 A.M.R.P. HANDELS AG. (CAM)

9.14 Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co. Ltd.

9.15 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

9.16 Mesoblast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f4397/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Machinery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.