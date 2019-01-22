$4.12 Bn CT Scanners Market - Global Outlook to 2026
Global CT Scanners market accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, growing procedural benefits offered by CT scanners. However, lack of skilled & well trained healthcare professionals and high maintenance &installation costs are restricting the market growth.
CT scan is a long-established imaging technique that has witnessed ample modifications and improvements over the past few decades. CT scans can be used to diagnose conditions including damage to bones, injuries to internal organs, problems with blood flow, strokes. CT scanner offers multi factorial benefits in disease diagnosis, screening and treatment.
By device architecture, O-arm architecture segment has a significant market share during the forecast period due to its broad range of scientific application. The device is used during spinal tool placement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries will drive segment growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period. The rapid growth is attributed to massive patient pool and rising incidences of chronic diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global CT Scanners Market, By Device Architecture
5.1 Introduction
5.2 O-Arm CT Scanners
5.3 C-Arm CT Scanners
6 Global CT Scanners Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Research Applications
6.3 Human Applications
6.3.1 Intraoperative Applications
6.3.2 Diagnostic Applications
6.3.2.1 Neurology Applications
6.3.2.2 Cardiology Applications
6.3.2.3 Vascular Applications
6.3.2.4 Oncology Applications
6.3.2.5 Other Diagnostic Applications
6.4 Veterinary Applications
7 Global CT Scanners Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Portable CT Scanners
7.3 Stationary CT Scanners
8 Global CT Scanners Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cone Beam CT (CBCT)
8.3 Low-Slice CT
8.4 Mid-Slice CT
8.5 High-Slice CT
9 Global CT Scanners Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Veterinary Clinics
9.3 Research Laboratories
9.4 Hospitals
9.5 Ambulatory Care Centers
9.6 Diagnostic Centers
9.7 Academic Institutes
9.8 Clinical research organization (CRO)
9.9 Other End Users
10 Global CT Scanners Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 GE Healthcare
12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.4 Hitachi Ltd
12.5 Toshiba Corporation
12.6 Siemens AG
12.7 Medtronic PLC
12.8 Pointnix Co., Ltd.
12.9 Carestream Health, Inc.
12.10 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd.
12.11 Koning Corporation
12.12 Neusoft Corporation
12.13 Shimadzu Corporation
12.14 Accuray Incorporated
12.15 Planmed Oy
12.16 CurveBeam
12.17 Xoran Technologies, LLC
12.18 NeuroLogica Corporation
