$4.12 Bn CT Scanners Market - Global Outlook to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CT Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global CT Scanners market accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, growing procedural benefits offered by CT scanners. However, lack of skilled & well trained healthcare professionals and high maintenance &installation costs are restricting the market growth.



CT scan is a long-established imaging technique that has witnessed ample modifications and improvements over the past few decades. CT scans can be used to diagnose conditions including damage to bones, injuries to internal organs, problems with blood flow, strokes. CT scanner offers multi factorial benefits in disease diagnosis, screening and treatment.



By device architecture, O-arm architecture segment has a significant market share during the forecast period due to its broad range of scientific application. The device is used during spinal tool placement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries will drive segment growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period. The rapid growth is attributed to massive patient pool and rising incidences of chronic diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global CT Scanners Market, By Device Architecture

5.1 Introduction

5.2 O-Arm CT Scanners

5.3 C-Arm CT Scanners



6 Global CT Scanners Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Research Applications

6.3 Human Applications

6.3.1 Intraoperative Applications

6.3.2 Diagnostic Applications

6.3.2.1 Neurology Applications

6.3.2.2 Cardiology Applications

6.3.2.3 Vascular Applications

6.3.2.4 Oncology Applications

6.3.2.5 Other Diagnostic Applications

6.4 Veterinary Applications



7 Global CT Scanners Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Portable CT Scanners

7.3 Stationary CT Scanners



8 Global CT Scanners Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cone Beam CT (CBCT)

8.3 Low-Slice CT

8.4 Mid-Slice CT

8.5 High-Slice CT



9 Global CT Scanners Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Clinics

9.3 Research Laboratories

9.4 Hospitals

9.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.6 Diagnostic Centers

9.7 Academic Institutes

9.8 Clinical research organization (CRO)

9.9 Other End Users



10 Global CT Scanners Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.4 Hitachi Ltd

12.5 Toshiba Corporation

12.6 Siemens AG

12.7 Medtronic PLC

12.8 Pointnix Co., Ltd.

12.9 Carestream Health, Inc.

12.10 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd.

12.11 Koning Corporation

12.12 Neusoft Corporation

12.13 Shimadzu Corporation

12.14 Accuray Incorporated

12.15 Planmed Oy

12.16 CurveBeam

12.17 Xoran Technologies, LLC

12.18 NeuroLogica Corporation



