Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $44.37 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $98.78 Billion by 2026

Global Nonwoven Fabrics market accounted for $44.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $98.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Increase of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in awareness about environment-friendly Fabrics and growing demand from construction and automotive industries are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost for raw materials and growing strict regulations for textile industry are hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunity are the growing importance of Geotextiles.



Non-woven fabric is a fabric organized from long fibers, bonded collectively by mechanical, chemical, heat or solvent treatment. They are smooth, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are engineered Fabrics that may be a limitative, single-use fabric or a very durable fabric. Non-woven Fabrics offer precise functions such as absorbency, straining, resilience; stretch, strength, and flame ret ardency, wash ability, softness, bacterial barrier and sterility.



Based on technology, Dry Laid segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. It has wide applications in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries due to the increase in disposable income levels and fast urbanization will drive the market.



By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the global market accounting high during the forecast period. Fast industrialization and rising population in China and India have resulted in demand for superior infrastructure which led to increased construction spending, rapid increase in investments and advancements in the healthcare sector are some of the factors driving the market in this region. In addition, development of building and automotive engineering particularly in BRIC nations is expected to spur the market growth.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.4 Polyethylene (PE)

5.5 Rayon

5.6 Wood Pulp

5.7 Bi-Component (BICO)

5.8 Polyester

5.9 Nylon

5.10 Other Products

5.10.1 Additives

5.10.2 Binder Resins

5.10.3 Other Polymers & Fiber



6 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spun Bonded Non-woven

6.3 Staple

6.4 Meltblown

6.5 Composite

6.6 Wet Non-woven

6.7 Hydro Entangled Non-woven

6.8 Thermally Bonded Non-woven

6.9 Needle Punch Non-woven

6.10 Other Types



7 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spunlaid

7.3 Carded

7.4 Dry Laid

7.5 Wet Laid

7.6 Other Technologies

7.6.1 Electrostatic Spinning

7.6.2 Flash-Spun



8 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hygiene

8.3 Construction

8.4 Wipes

8.5 Upholstery

8.6 Filtration

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Geotextiles

8.7.2 Industrial/Military

8.7.3 Office & Stationery

8.7.4 Leisure

8.7.5 Shoes & leather



9 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Durable Applications

9.3 Disposable Applications



10 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical sector

10.3 Consumer Goods industry

10.4 Automotive Sector

10.5 Agriculture & landscape

10.6 Apparel industry

10.7 Pharmaceuticals

10.8 Iron & Steel

10.9 Automobile

10.10 Cement

10.11 Chemical

10.12 Power

10.13 Other End Users



11 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Berry Global Group

13.2 The Freudenberg Group

13.3 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

13.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

13.5 Ahlstrom-Munksj

13.6 Fitesa

13.7 Johns Manville

13.8 Glatfelter

13.9 Mitsui Chemicals

13.10 TWE Group

13.11 Polymer Group

13.12 Low & Bonar

13.13 Georgia-Pacific

13.14 Owens Corning

13.15 Toray Industries, Inc.

13.16 Fibertex

13.17 Kingsafe Group



