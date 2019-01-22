Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $44.37 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $98.78 Billion by 2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Fabrics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nonwoven Fabrics market accounted for $44.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $98.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Increase of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in awareness about environment-friendly Fabrics and growing demand from construction and automotive industries are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost for raw materials and growing strict regulations for textile industry are hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunity are the growing importance of Geotextiles.
Non-woven fabric is a fabric organized from long fibers, bonded collectively by mechanical, chemical, heat or solvent treatment. They are smooth, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are engineered Fabrics that may be a limitative, single-use fabric or a very durable fabric. Non-woven Fabrics offer precise functions such as absorbency, straining, resilience; stretch, strength, and flame ret ardency, wash ability, softness, bacterial barrier and sterility.
Based on technology, Dry Laid segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. It has wide applications in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries due to the increase in disposable income levels and fast urbanization will drive the market.
By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the global market accounting high during the forecast period. Fast industrialization and rising population in China and India have resulted in demand for superior infrastructure which led to increased construction spending, rapid increase in investments and advancements in the healthcare sector are some of the factors driving the market in this region. In addition, development of building and automotive engineering particularly in BRIC nations is expected to spur the market growth.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polypropylene (PP)
5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.4 Polyethylene (PE)
5.5 Rayon
5.6 Wood Pulp
5.7 Bi-Component (BICO)
5.8 Polyester
5.9 Nylon
5.10 Other Products
5.10.1 Additives
5.10.2 Binder Resins
5.10.3 Other Polymers & Fiber
6 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Spun Bonded Non-woven
6.3 Staple
6.4 Meltblown
6.5 Composite
6.6 Wet Non-woven
6.7 Hydro Entangled Non-woven
6.8 Thermally Bonded Non-woven
6.9 Needle Punch Non-woven
6.10 Other Types
7 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Spunlaid
7.3 Carded
7.4 Dry Laid
7.5 Wet Laid
7.6 Other Technologies
7.6.1 Electrostatic Spinning
7.6.2 Flash-Spun
8 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hygiene
8.3 Construction
8.4 Wipes
8.5 Upholstery
8.6 Filtration
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Geotextiles
8.7.2 Industrial/Military
8.7.3 Office & Stationery
8.7.4 Leisure
8.7.5 Shoes & leather
9 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Durable Applications
9.3 Disposable Applications
10 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical sector
10.3 Consumer Goods industry
10.4 Automotive Sector
10.5 Agriculture & landscape
10.6 Apparel industry
10.7 Pharmaceuticals
10.8 Iron & Steel
10.9 Automobile
10.10 Cement
10.11 Chemical
10.12 Power
10.13 Other End Users
11 Global Nonwoven fabrics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Berry Global Group
13.2 The Freudenberg Group
13.3 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation
13.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,
13.5 Ahlstrom-Munksj
13.6 Fitesa
13.7 Johns Manville
13.8 Glatfelter
13.9 Mitsui Chemicals
13.10 TWE Group
13.11 Polymer Group
13.12 Low & Bonar
13.13 Georgia-Pacific
13.14 Owens Corning
13.15 Toray Industries, Inc.
13.16 Fibertex
13.17 Kingsafe Group
