The Movie Studio Releases Four Motion Picture Titles on Tubi TV and Attends NATPE 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) TheMovieStudio.com , a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company is pleased to announce the release of four Motion Picture Titles to Tubi TV ( www.tubitv.com ) for distribution.



The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) has released the motion pictures BACK IN THE DAY, BOO, NINE MILES DOWN and SHOOTING GALLERY to Tubi TV for distribution on its transactional platform.

Tubi TV is a free streaming service that provides more than 8,500 titles including movies and TV shows coming from studios such as Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Lionsgate. Tubi's proprietary Content Personalization Engine, which launched in 2018, helps make content selection and discovery easier for viewers. As a free streaming service, Tubi supports itself via advertising during commercial breaks between movies or shows.

The company uses a real-time bidding platform for advertisers for delivering video ads across various platforms.

The Movies were part of The SAFELA film library where The Movie Studio, Inc. purchased a sixty percent (60%) Membership Unit Purchase Agreement on August 6th, 2015 and the SAFELA Distribution Agreement dated April 12th 2016 and certain debt.

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) www.natpe.com is a professional association of television and emerging media executives. The organization was established in 1963.

The annual NATPE Market & Conference (Jan. 21-23) is the only American programming market serving the worldwide television community, as well as one of the top new media and technology conferences. Those in attendance include media buyers, broadcast and cable networks and channels looking to acquire programming, program distribution companies, financiers, advertisers, technology companies, and content producers.

“As we continue to implement our business model, we are excited that our produced and distributed motion picture content is now available on Tubi and continues to validate our domestic AVOD (Advertiser Video on Demand) business model. Attending 2019 NAPTE in Miami allows the Company to meet with our established distributors and engage new business associates in the domestic television programming space,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO.

Abou t The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a first mover, digital disruptive, vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit TheMovieStudio.com .

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv @ t h e m o v i es t u d i o . c o m

954-332-6600

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.

