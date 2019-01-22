Apache Corporation Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is Apache’s second consecutive year to be recognized in the annual list.



“We are honored to again be included in this group of world-class companies. Apache’s core values and business strategy together with our dedicated and talented employees are what make this a great place to work and a top company in our industry,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president.

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry to conduct a survey of corporate reputation in which executives, directors and analysts rated enterprises in their industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its industry were listed. The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found in FORTUNE magazine and online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies .

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com , and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google’s Play store .

