Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces Multiple Oral Presentations Highlighting the Advances in the Application of DNA Repair Pathways in Cancer Drug Development at the DNA Damage Response Therapeutics Summit 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of cancer therapeutics through its alphalex™ tumor-targeting platform, today announced that Dr. Vishwas Paralkar, Chief Scientific Officer of Cybrexa, and Dr. Ranjit Bindra, Cybrexa Scientific Co-founder and Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, will deliver presentations as expert speakers showcasing the advancement of DNA repair pathways in the field of cancer therapeutics. The presentations will be made at the upcoming DNA Damage Response Therapeutics Summit 2019 being held January 29-31, 2019 in Boston, MA.



Details of the presentations include:

PARP Inhibitors in the New Era, New Targets & New Targeting Techniques

Presenter: Dr. Vishwas Paralkar Session: New Developments in PARP Inhibitors & Novel DDR Pathway Targets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 30th from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. EST

Discovery of IDH1/2 Mutations Which Induce a BRCAness State that confers PARP Inhibitor Sensitivity

Presenter: Dr. Ranjit Bindra Session: Advances in Clinical Biomarker Development Date/Time: Thursday, January 31st from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. EST

Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa, commented, “At Cybrexa, our mission is to develop new treatment options for patient populations with high unmet need. Based on preclinical data, we believe our alphalex™ technology will be able to successfully combine a potent PARP inhibitor with chemotherapy to enable more efficacious therapeutic combinations in new patient populations. To that end, we are very excited to share the potential of our technology at the upcoming DNA Damage Response Therapeutics Summit.”



About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform enables the delivery of small molecules across the cell membrane under low pH conditions, which is a universal feature of cancer cells. As a result, alphalex™ technology – which consists of a novel peptide, linker and small molecule anti-cancer agent – allows for antigen-independent, intracellular delivery of small molecule anti-cancer agents directly into the tumor cell. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com .

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing an entirely new class of cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform to deliver anti-cancer agents directly into tumor cells. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-11, an alphalex™-PARP inhibitor combination, is in preclinical development with advancing plans to initiate clinical development by 1Q 2020. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists, and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies and raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com .

