Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com ), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, ended December 31, 2018, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after the close of the market.



/EIN News/ -- Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on January 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-208-1711 (US and Canada) or +1 720-543-0214 (International) and give the participant passcode 3216965.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here .

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets in mitigating financial risk and meeting regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users’ experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding process. Mitek’s innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,100 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com . (MITK-F)

