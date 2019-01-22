SurveyMonkey Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have recognized SurveyMonkey as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology . To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. SurveyMonkey took the #16 spot on the list.



“At SurveyMonkey, our mission is to power the curious. We emphasize the value of curiosity and foster a culture where employee feedback is sought after and questions are encouraged,” said SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie. “Curiosity helps our employees engage more deeply in their work, generate new ideas, and deliver more value for our customers and shareholders. This recognition from our team is a huge inspiration for us to continue investing in our special culture and creating an inclusive and collaborative environment where the curious come to grow.”



The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. SurveyMonkey was also ranked in 2018 as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the Bay Area and a Best Small and Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

These rankings cement SurveyMonkey’s status on a prestigious list of companies building great working environments where employees and management encourage a collaborative culture and ethical business practices. Driven by active employees who regularly share feedback and participate in decision making, SurveyMonkey is well-known for its forward-looking employee policies and benefits including extended parental and bereavement leave policies, vendor benefits standards , Take 4 sabbaticals, and more. The company also hosts its Goldie Speaker Series, inviting inspiring technology and business leaders, many of whom are crowdsourced from employee requests, to share career best practices and lessons learned from their organizations.



“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”

About SurveyMonkey:



Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.



About the Best Workplaces in Technology list:

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

