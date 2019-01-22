$1.97 Trillion Specialty Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Specialty Chemicals market accounted for $1.11 trillion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.97 trillion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand from various end users, technological advancements, the rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling & refining activities and rising construction activities. However, strict regulations imposed by the government on the usage certain chemicals in the food processing industry and volatile raw material prices are hampering the market growth.



Specialty chemicals are applicable to industry-specific requirements. These chemicals impart a variety of features to the products, have a high degree of value addition and are produced in small volumes. Specialty chemicals, also called as effect chemicals, are chemicals which provide different effects when added to different chemical or substances. Specialty chemicals are resources used on the basis of their performance or purpose.



Based on type, agrochemicals segment witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in global population, declining arable land, and subsequent necessity to improve crop yields and increasing demand for agricultural commodities are favouring the agrochemicals segment.



By geography, Asia Pacific is the major revenue contributor to the specialty chemicals market throughout the forecast period. The increasing industrial activities in agriculture, food, cosmetics, and other manufacturing sectors in countries like China and India, will contribute significantly to the growth of the specialty chemicals market in the region.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Demulsifier

5.3 Surfactant

5.4 Specialty Pigments

5.5 Specialty Coatings

5.6 Separation Membranes

5.7 Specialty Enzymes

5.8 Catalysts

5.9 Biocides

5.10 Antioxidants



6 Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Specialty Polymers

6.2.1 Specialty Thermoplastics

6.2.2 Specialty Elastomers

6.2.3 Specialty Thermosets

6.2.4 Specialty Composites

6.3 Printing Inks

6.4 Food Additives

6.5 Textile Chemicals

6.5.1 Geo-textiles

6.5.2 Industrial Textiles

6.5.3 Automotive Textiles

6.5.4 Home Furnishing

6.6 Specialty Oilfields Chemicals

6.7 Construction Chemicals

6.8 Plastic Additives

6.9 Advanced Ceramic Materials

6.10 Rubber Processing Chemicals

6.11 Pesticides

6.12 Specialty Paper Chemicals

6.13 Electronic Chemicals

6.14 Adhesives

6.15 Water Treatment Chemicals

6.15.1 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents

6.15.2 Biocides & Disinfectants

6.15.3 pH Adjusters & Softeners

6.15.4 Coagulants & Flocculants

6.15.5 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

6.16 Specialty Mining Chemicals



7 Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Bayer AG

9.3 The DOW Chemical Company

9.4 Evonik Industries AG

9.5 LANXESS

9.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

9.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

9.8 PPG Industries

9.9 Novozymes

9.10 Huntsman Corporation

9.11 Ferro Corporation

9.12 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.13 Solvay SA

9.14 Albemarle Corporation

9.15 Akzonobel N.V

9.16 Ashland Inc.

9.17 Clariant AG



