$427.96 Billion Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market accounted for $112.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $427.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.0%



Factors such as growing focus of companies on brand protection, demand for parent industry, increasing laws & regulations enforced by governments and maintaining a professional supply chain are driving the market growth. However, high cost of set up are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly intended to prevent brand reproduction. It enables brand protection and enables clients to distinguish between original and counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals and other consumer products are of lesser quality and do not meet fixed safety standards. The imitations are sold in contravention of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image.



By End User, food & beverage segment is predicted to have considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand from the food & beverage industry, growing demand for packaged and branded products and growing demand for product differentiation and labelling. By geography, Asia pacific is held the largest share in the market due to growth of pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are increasing demand in China.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Feature

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covert Features

5.2.1 Embedded Images

5.2.2 Invisible Printing

5.2.3 Laser Codes

5.2.4 Substrates

5.2.5 Distinctive Odors

5.2.6 Other Covert Features

5.3 Forensic Techniques

5.3.1 Micro Taggants

5.3.2 Biological Taggants

5.3.3 DNA Taggants

5.3.4 Chemical Taggants

5.3.5 Isotope Ratios

5.4 Overt Features

5.4.1 Graphics

5.4.2 Numbering

5.4.3 Security Inks and Coatings

5.4.4 Visible Printing

5.4.5 Hologram

5.4.5.1 Computer Generated

5.4.5.2 Stereogram

5.4.5.3 Volume

5.4.5.4 Dot Matrix

5.4.5.5 2D/3D

5.4.5.6 Transmission

5.4.5.7 Other Holograms

5.4.6 Other Overt Features

5.5 Tamper Evidence

5.5.1 Strip Pack

5.5.2 Sealed Metal Tubes

5.5.3 Heat Shrink Band

5.5.4 Wrappers

5.5.5 Container Seals

5.5.6 Tear Away Caps

5.5.7 Breakable Caps

5.5.8 Other Tamper Evidences

5.6 Track and Trace

5.6.1 Machine Readable Data

5.6.2 Other Track and Trace

5.7 Other Features



6 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tags & Labels

6.2.1 Biological/ Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Tags

6.2.2 Chemical Tags

6.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels

6.2.4 Watermarks

6.2.5 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.5.1 E-Pedigree Authentication

6.2.5.2 High Frequency Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.5.3 Ultra-High Frequency Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.6 Other Tags & Lables

6.3 Print

6.3.1 Barcode & Quick Response (QR) codes

6.3.1.1 Aluminum Barcode Labels

6.3.1.2 Ceramic Barcode Labels

6.3.1.3 Digital Mass Encryption

6.3.1.4 Digital Mass Serialization

6.3.1.5 Paper Barcode Labels

6.3.1.6 Polyester Barcode Labels

6.3.2 Inks, Dyes & Markers

6.3.3 Packaging Designs

6.4 Other Technologies



7 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial & Automotive

7.3 Banks, Insurance and Financial institutions

7.4 Clothing & Apparel

7.5 Consumer Goods

7.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.7 Electronics Packaging

7.8 Food & Beverage

7.8.1 Packaged Dairy Products

7.8.2 Packaged Seafood

7.8.3 Confectionery

7.8.4 Packaged Bakery Products

7.8.5 Packaged Meat Products

7.9 Government & Educational Institutions

7.10 Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals

7.11 Oil and Gas

7.12 Sports & Beauty Products

7.13 Other Applications

7.13.1 Software

7.13.2 Toys Sector

7.13.3 Entertainment



8 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Alien Technology LLC

10.2 3M Company

10.3 Acg Pharmapack Private Limited

10.4 Advanced Track & Trace

10.5 AlpVision S.A.

10.6 Angstrom Technologies Inc.

10.7 Atlantic Zeiser GmbH

10.8 Authentix Inc.

10.9 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.10 CCL Industries Inc.

10.11 Datamax-O'neil

10.12 DuPont

10.13 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

10.14 Nosco Inc.

10.15 Securikett Ulrich & Horn GmbH

10.16 SICPA Holding SA

10.17 Spectra Systems Corporation

10.18 TruTag Technologies

10.19 U-NICA Group

10.20 Zebra Technologies Corporation



