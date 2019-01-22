L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections Seeks Broader Role With Major League Baseball

Paula L. Solis

Paula L. Solis readies to take her organization to the next World Series, the NFL, NHL, and NBA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections (LASTC) hopes to push Major League Baseball to a higher level by providing teams and their fans with delicious and customized franchised treats, the company's publicist announced today. The California gourmet chocolate-covered,treat company is positioning itself to secure supplier contracts in 2019 and beyond.When decision makers from major corporations and educational institutions taste samples by L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections, they sign a vendor contract for good reasons. The Los Angeles, California based company is famous for their handcrafted, delightfully delicious desserts with creative flair.Owner, Paula L. Solis says her company has sealed deals with 7-Eleven, high school football, and other organizations. But after securing a supplier contract for her customized, chocolate pretzels with the 2017, World Series Champions, she had an idea.LASTC considered developing collaborative partnerships with all Major League Baseball teams after securing a contract as provider with the Los Angeles Dodgers."After we supplied the Dodgers organization with blue and white, Chocolate-dipped Pretzel Rods, it inspired the thought of being a concession stand supplier for the Los Angeles Dodgers and all Major League teams," explained Paula L. Solis. "Chocolate comes in all of the teams' respective franchise colors."Prior to those contracts, L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections was invited as supplier to Indy Car Movie Production's, Pre-Valentine Party, and participated in the Los Angeles Indulge Chocolate Festival."L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections' sporting culture sophistication and fresh, chocolate dessert options made it easy for the 2017 World Series Champions to partner with them," stated Fran Briggs Publicist to L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections. "The path is being paved for providing every Major League Baseball team with a comprehensive and relatable, dessert option."The company's sweet caramel wrapped, chocolate-dipped pretzel rods deliver a delightful combination of sweet and salty, bliss. Solis reports it has become the dessert company's most popular treat."L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections' pretzel rods are so yummy. They hit a home run with my family," stated an excited, Becca Alvarez of California. No other pretzel rods compare to the tasty, smooth, caramel and creamy chocolate."LASTC says they will extend their reach and pitch to become supplier for the other three major sports leagues, the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Football League (NFL), and the National Basketball Association (NBA).Paula L. Solis knows that winning supplier and vendor contracts may not be easy. There is work to be done to control expenditures. However, she is becoming astutely aware of the unique challenges and different alternatives available to fulfill any demand for her company's products.To learn more about L. A. Sweet Tooth Confections, visit http://www.lasweettoothconfections.com , or call 818-687-4120. For information about media appearances, investor and sponsorship opportunities, please e-mail FranBriggs@aol.com



