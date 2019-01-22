Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to present on FIREFLY loitering weapon system & SPIKE LR2 anti-tank guided missile

SMi's 5th Annual Future Soldier Technology Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Speaker Interview Released with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd in the run-up to Future Soldier Technology 2019

As the only conference exclusively focused on Future Soldier Programmes around the world, Future Soldier Technology returns to London on 12-13th March 2019 and this year will also include a pre-conference focus day on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness (DSA) on 11th March 2019.Delegates of the focus day will explore how technologies such as mobile deployable communications, blue force tracking, command and control networks, and innovative immersive technologies and displays are assisting the warfighter.SMi Group are delighted to have conference sponsor, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd presenting at the Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on their FIREFLY loitering weapon system and SPIKE LR2 anti-tank guided missile.Mr Gal Papier, Head of Marketing and BD, Precision Tactical Weapon Systems Directorate, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd will present on 'FIREFLY & SPIKE LR2'.• FIREFLY- Loitering Miniature Munition, Organic BLOS precision for the modern infantry. The FIREFLY revolutionizes the modern close combat by allowing the manoeuvring squads to rapidly deploy a small airborne munition that can fly up to 60m, create immediate situational awareness and engage enemy insurgents behind cover.• SPIKE LR2- the 5th generation variant of the SPIKE Family, allowing precision engagement up to 5.5km while maintain light weight and high lethality. The LR2 is now being integrated to the Lance turret on the Boxer platform for Australia and can be fired both by infantry (portable launcher), by the Strike brigades mounted on vehicles, and also from the army aviation helicopters.In the run-up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Gal Papier to discuss Rafael's latest developments, the challenges facing the industry and the upcoming event.Read a snippet of his interview below:Q) What challenges are you facing in soldier technology?A) The main 3 challenges for soldier technology in my perspective are:1. Keep it simple - allowing smart and complex weapon technology in the hands of the lower echelon will always require great effort in creating simplified HMI (Human Machine Interface) and more autonomous capabilities form the weapon system as possible.2. Weight -Weight -Weight - the infantry lives and dies under the slogan:" trust what you carry". This will always be true; the infantry can rely on fire support and external aid, but this is only true when organically the unit can carry enough firepower to be effective on their own. A strong munition is only strong if you can carry it to the battlefield. The ability to reduce weight off the missiles and munition while still maintaining a high level of lethality is a great challenge.3. Overmatch - 90% of the casualties are from close combat in which the infantry normally has the same capabilities as the enemy (grenades, light guns, machine guns, shoulder launched rockets, and more) and the win goes to the one which has either more fire support, more soldiers or more experienced warriors- to bring a new product or technology into this type of combat which breaks this equation that's a true challenge. Never bring a knife to a knife fight. Bring a gun.



