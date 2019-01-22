SolarWinds to Showcase SDN Monitoring Support at Cisco Live! EMEA

Deep insight into Cisco® ASA, Cisco Nexus®, and Cisco ACI allows IT professionals to monitor and manage their Cisco environments with ease

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Cisco Live!® EMEA, January 28 – February 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The company, who is recognized by IDC® as the market leader in network management software*, will exhibit its latest network management portfolio updates – Cisco ACI support and expanded anomaly detection capabilities – which are designed to provide deeper visibility into network environments.



/EIN News/ -- “The performance of your network and the devices that support it are crucial to the success of your business,” said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, sales, SolarWinds, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). “We’re looking forward to showing how the SolarWinds® Orion® Platform can provide a fully integrated set of capabilities with a single pane of glass, which is designed to deliver deep insight into the health and performance of applications and infrastructure. Our continued support for our Cisco user base demonstrates our commitment to listening to our customers and addressing their network management needs, and why we continue to be recognized as a market leader in network management.”

SolarWinds for your Cisco Network Environments, Booth S20A

SolarWinds Head Geeks™ Patrick Hubbard and Sascha Giese, along with other technical experts, will demonstrate how the latest SolarWinds network management portfolio updates are designed to be deployed easily and rapidly, with an improved and centrally-managed upgrade process.

Over 275,000 customers worldwide use SolarWinds IT management software, which enables IT professionals to identify and address a complete range of IT infrastructure performance issues, and SolarWinds continues to extend its capabilities to help users monitor and manage Cisco environments with the latest updates:

Network Performance Monitor (NPM) 12.4 – Incorporates support for Cisco ACI to help users monitor the health of their Cisco Software-Defined Networking (SDN) deployment.



– Incorporates support for Cisco ACI to help users monitor the health of their Cisco Software-Defined Networking (SDN) deployment. Network Configuration Manager (NCM) 7.9 – Introduces the ability to define and apply multi-device baselines or config snippets to any network node and is designed to enhance the ability to quickly identify configuration drift and adhere to corporate configuration standards.



– Introduces the ability to define and apply multi-device baselines or config snippets to any network node and is designed to enhance the ability to quickly identify configuration drift and adhere to corporate configuration standards. NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) 4.5 – Expanded alerting can help users act quickly if application traffic suddenly increases or decreases, as well as help speed resolution if a device stops sending flow data.





– Expanded alerting can help users act quickly if application traffic suddenly increases or decreases, as well as help speed resolution if a device stops sending flow data. IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.8 – Adds support for Infoblox® to help users monitor DHCP and DNS services in a centralized dashboard.

SolarWinds Orion Platform

The Orion Platform is a modular and scalable architecture built to deliver powerful network, infrastructure, and application monitoring and management capabilities across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments. The common framework combines a web-based dashboard, centralized user management, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics—enhancing collaboration between teams. In addition to the PerfStack™ dashboard improvements and centralized upgrades, the latest release of the Orion Platform also adds SAML authentication support, enabling Single Sign On (SSO) to the Orion Web Console.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

* Source: IDC-defined Network Management Software functional market. IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker®, October 2018

#SWIevents

#SWIproduct

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ruth Clifford Katherine O’Keeffe CCgroup SolarWinds Phone: +44-203-294-9200 Phone: +353-21-500-2954 Solarwinds_corporate@ccgroup.com pr@solarwinds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.