Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook 2017-2026: Focus on Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water Treatment Chemicals market accounted for $30.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%



Increasing demand for water, Infrastructural advancements and stringent environmental regulations are the key factor fueling the market growth. However, rising raw material costs is key factor restricting the market growth.



Water constitutes an essential part of our day-to-day life and pure water is crucial for the well-being of our community. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust and rust are not soluble in water. They remain undissolved in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is done to decrease the TSS levels as per the end-user requirement, and hence differ depending on TSS level, location and application. The market for the water treatment chemicals comprises of various chemicals used in the water treatment processes.



Amongst type, corrosion inhibitors segment held significant market share during predicted period due to the technological advancements in water treatment industry, usage of equipment relating to treatments had increased which in turn had given rise to the demand for the market. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to the rapid increase in population, in addition to the shortage of the pure and clean drinking water.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scale Inhibitors

5.2.1 Carboxylates/Acrylic

5.2.2 Phosphonates

5.2.3 Other Scale Inhibitors

5.3 Biocides & Disinfectants

5.3.1 Non-Oxidizing

5.3.2 Disinfectants

5.3.3 Oxidizing

5.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.4.1 Cathodic Inhibitors

5.4.2 Anodic Inhibitors

5.5 Coagulants & Flocculants

5.5.1 Flocculants

5.5.1.1 Anionic Flocculants

5.5.1.2 Amphoteric Flocculants

5.5.1.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants

5.5.1.4 Cationic Flocculants

5.5.2 Inorganic Coagulant

5.5.2.1 Polyaluminum Chloride

5.5.2.2 Ferric Chloride

5.5.2.3 Aluminum Sulfate

5.5.2.4 Other Inorganic Coagulants

5.5.3 Organic Coagulant

5.5.3.1 Polydadmac

5.5.3.2 Polyamine

5.6 Chelating Agents

5.7 Anti-Foaming Agents

5.8 Ph Adjusters & Stabilizers

5.9 Other Types



6 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pulp & Paper

6.3 Power

6.4 Oil & Gas

6.5 Municipal

6.6 Mining

6.7 Food & Beverage

6.8 Chemical

6.9 Other End Users



7 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

9.3 Ecolab Inc

9.4 E.I Dupont

9.5 Dow Water & Process Solutions

9.6 GE Water & Process Technologies

9.7 General Chemical Performance Products Llc

9.8 Akzo Nobel N.V.

9.9 Cytec Industries Inc

9.10 Culligan Water Technologies Inc.

9.11 Ciba Specialty Chemicals Holding Inc.

9.12 Bwa Water Additives

9.13 Arch Chemicals Inc.

9.14 Ashland Water Technologies

9.15 Layne Christensen Co.

9.16 Cortec Corporation

9.17 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

9.18 Occidental Chemical Corp

9.19 Solvay Rhodia

9.20 Kemira Chemicals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qnfczd/global_water?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Water Treatment Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.