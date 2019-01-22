Campbell Named One of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights
Global 100 list recognizes sustainability leadership and transparency
The ranking of corporate sustainability performance is based on metrics
covering resource, employee and financial management; clean revenue; and
supplier performance. 7,500 companies with more than
“Campbell’s corporate responsibility efforts continue to evolve as we
live into our Purpose, Real Food that Matters for Life’s Moments,”
said
Campbell’s sustainability achievements noted by the Global 100 include:
- Campbell received high marks in the “clean revenue” metric, which counts for 50 percent of each company’s score and measures the percentage of revenues earned from products or services that have environmental, or well-defined social benefits.
- Campbell included greenhouse gas emission, water and waste reduction targets among the performance metrics used to determine annual incentive compensation from 2012-2018.
-
Campbell has successfully reduced waste sent to landfills and is now
focused on reducing food waste in its operations with a goal to cut
food waste in half by 2030, in line with
the United NationsSustainable Development Goal 12.3.
- Campbell scored in the top percentile for research and development innovation and employee safety.
-
Campbell was recognized for the gender diversity of its Board of
Directors, with female Directors accounting for 33 percent of the
Board (as of
November 2018, female Directors make up 36% of Campbell’s Board).
In 2018, Campbell was also recognized as the #1
Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility strategy evolved in 2018 to reflect the company’s Purpose and value chain, with a focus on food that is sustainable and ethically grown, sourced, produced and shared. To learn more, visit www.campbellcsr.com.
About
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005312/en/
Source:
INVESTOR CONTACT: Ken Gosnell (856) 342-6081 ken_gosnell@campbellsoup.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicky Thomson (856) 342-6283 nicole_thomson@campbellsoup.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.