Global $124.85 Bn Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements market accounted for $44.58 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $124.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising demand for protein-based sports nutrition products, surge in promotional activities of sports nutrition products and increasing health awareness among people are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, side effects from ingredients used in sport supplements are restricting the market growth.



Nutrition is an important part of many sports training regimens, being popular in strength sports (such as weightlifting and bodybuilding) and endurance sports (e.g. cycling, running, swimming, and rowing). Sports Nutrition focuses its studies on the type, as well as the quantity of fluids and food taken by an athlete. In addition, it deals with the consumption of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, supplements and organic substances that include carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Athletes sometimes turn to energy supplements to increase their ability to exercise more often.



Common supplements to increase an athlete's energy include: Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B12, and Asian ginseng. Caffeine, a common energy supplement, can be found in many different forms such as pills, tablets or capsules, and can also be found in common foods, such as coffee and tea. Caffeine is used to improve energy and increases metabolism. Guarana is another supplement that athletes take to enhance their athletic ability; it is frequently used for weight loss and as an energy supplement.



Amongst Type, Sports foods segment is anticipated to have considerable market share during predicted period due to their increased health and nutrition benefits. Increasing health awareness among people is majorly driving the market. Sports supplements and food are also viewed as dietary supplements by most consumers. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the various places such as fitness clubs, pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets provide consumers with easy access to sports nutrition and energy supplements, which is creating high market penetration.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sports Food

5.3 Sports Drinks

5.4 Sports Supplements



6 Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 The Coco-Cola Company

8.2 Abbott Laboratories

8.3 AMUL

8.4 AST Sports Science

8.5 Atlantic Multipower Germany Gmbh And Co. Ohg

8.6 Cadbury

8.7 Champion Nutrition Inc.,

8.8 Clif Bar & Company

8.9 Cott Corp.

8.10 Cytosport

8.11 Danone

8.12 Dymatize Enterprises Inc.

8.13 Enervit Spa

8.14 Nutrition and Sante

8.15 A.G.Barr Plc

8.16 Nestle

8.17 Maxinutrition Ltd

8.18 PepsiCo

8.19 Glanbia Plc

8.20 Red Bull

8.21 Ipro Sport

8.22 Vitaco Health Australia Pty Ltd.

8.23 Pacific Health Laboratories



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5mf96/global_124_85_bn?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Nutraceuticals and Weight Loss



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.