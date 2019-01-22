Global Industrial Robotics Market Outlook, 2026 - Increase in Demand for Low-Cost Industrial Robots and Growing Demand from SMEs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Robotics market accounted for $35.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $97.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



Increase in investments for automation in industries, increase in demand for low-cost industrial robots and growing demand from SMEs in developing countries are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Industrial robots refers to a programmed device that performs its functions based on defined algorithms and can be re-programmed in more than one axis. Industrial robots can be either mobile mounted at fixed positions which can be utilized for factory applications. These are used as transportation devices in manufacturing industries. Light weight industrial robots are speculated to expand their scope in automotive and small scale industry at a more extensive level.



Based on Category, the Articulated Robots segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. An articulated robot is a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to execute correct movements regularly and gradually. They give the manufacturer added versatility, thus making them attractive. An articulated robot can improve the company's productivity through better accuracy and speed, indirectly enhancing quality of the product being produced. With the ability to perform a multitude of tasks in industrial operations, articulated robots have witnessed extensive acceptance over the years, with the robots dominating the current landscape. Numerous industries are more deploying these robots to automate processes, adding to the demand for these systems.



Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share. The low cost of production, enabling a variety of manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC, particularly in countries such as China, Korea, and India, is the key factor driving the market in APAC.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Configuration

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mounted

5.3 Mobile

5.4 Cobots / Collaborative Robots



6 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload

6.1 Introduction

6.2 0-20 KG

6.3 20-80 KG

6.4 80-300 KG

6.5 300-1000 KG

6.6 1000 - 3000 KG

6.7 Other Payloads



7 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manipulator

7.3 Sensor Devices

7.4 Robot Tooling

7.5 RCU - Robot Controller Unit



8 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Articulated Robots

8.2.1 Four Axis

8.2.2 Six axis

8.2.3 Verticularly articulated

8.3 SCARA Robots

8.4 Cylindrical Robots

8.5 Cartesian or Gantry or Rectangular Arm Robots

8.6 Delta or Parallel Robots

8.7 Polar or Spherical Robots

8.8 Dual arm

8.9 Redundant

8.10 Human-assist robots

8.11 Firefighting robots

8.12 Other Categories



9 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Welding

9.2.1 Laser Welding

9.2.2 Arc Welding

9.2.3 Gas Welding

9.2.4 Spot Welding

9.2.5 Other Welding

9.3 Material Handling

9.3.1 Selection & Picking

9.3.2 Moving

9.3.3 Packaging

9.3.4 Palletizing

9.3.5 Loading

9.3.6 Unloading

9.3.7 Cleaning

9.3.8 Assembling

9.3.9 Others

9.4 Industrial Material Removal & Inspection Systems

9.4.1 Measurement

9.4.2 Inspection

9.4.3 Testing

9.4.4 Cutting

9.4.5 Grinding

9.4.6 Polishing

9.4.7 Deburring

9.4.8 Sanding

9.4.9 Drilling

9.5 Dispensing

9.5.1 Painting

9.5.2 Gluing

9.5.3 Adhesive Sealing

9.5.4 Spraying

9.6 Coating

9.7 Soldering

9.8 Ironing

9.9 Machine tending



10 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive & Auto Parts

10.3 Electrical & Electronics

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.5 Metal Fabrication

10.6 Packaging and Palletization

10.7 Pharmaceuticals

10.8 Chemical

10.9 Construction

10.10 Consumer

10.11 Biotechnology

10.12 Communication

10.13 Other End Users



11 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ABB Ltd

13.2 Adept technology

13.3 Apex automation & robotics

13.4 CMA Robotics S.P.A

13.5 Comau S.P.A

13.6 Daihen Corporation

13.7 Denso Corporation

13.8 Ellison

13.9 Fanuc Corporation

13.10 Fujikosi

13.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

13.12 Kuka AG

13.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.14 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

13.15 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

13.16 Panasonic Corporation

13.17 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.18 Stubli International AG

13.19 Universal Robots A/S

13.20 Yaskawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slfl5c/global_industrial?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Robotics, Industrial Automation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.