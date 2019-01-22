Global Industrial Robotics Market Outlook, 2026 - Increase in Demand for Low-Cost Industrial Robots and Growing Demand from SMEs
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Robotics market accounted for $35.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $97.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
Increase in investments for automation in industries, increase in demand for low-cost industrial robots and growing demand from SMEs in developing countries are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Industrial robots refers to a programmed device that performs its functions based on defined algorithms and can be re-programmed in more than one axis. Industrial robots can be either mobile mounted at fixed positions which can be utilized for factory applications. These are used as transportation devices in manufacturing industries. Light weight industrial robots are speculated to expand their scope in automotive and small scale industry at a more extensive level.
Based on Category, the Articulated Robots segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. An articulated robot is a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to execute correct movements regularly and gradually. They give the manufacturer added versatility, thus making them attractive. An articulated robot can improve the company's productivity through better accuracy and speed, indirectly enhancing quality of the product being produced. With the ability to perform a multitude of tasks in industrial operations, articulated robots have witnessed extensive acceptance over the years, with the robots dominating the current landscape. Numerous industries are more deploying these robots to automate processes, adding to the demand for these systems.
Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share. The low cost of production, enabling a variety of manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC, particularly in countries such as China, Korea, and India, is the key factor driving the market in APAC.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Configuration
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mounted
5.3 Mobile
5.4 Cobots / Collaborative Robots
6 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload
6.1 Introduction
6.2 0-20 KG
6.3 20-80 KG
6.4 80-300 KG
6.5 300-1000 KG
6.6 1000 - 3000 KG
6.7 Other Payloads
7 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Manipulator
7.3 Sensor Devices
7.4 Robot Tooling
7.5 RCU - Robot Controller Unit
8 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Category
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Articulated Robots
8.2.1 Four Axis
8.2.2 Six axis
8.2.3 Verticularly articulated
8.3 SCARA Robots
8.4 Cylindrical Robots
8.5 Cartesian or Gantry or Rectangular Arm Robots
8.6 Delta or Parallel Robots
8.7 Polar or Spherical Robots
8.8 Dual arm
8.9 Redundant
8.10 Human-assist robots
8.11 Firefighting robots
8.12 Other Categories
9 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Welding
9.2.1 Laser Welding
9.2.2 Arc Welding
9.2.3 Gas Welding
9.2.4 Spot Welding
9.2.5 Other Welding
9.3 Material Handling
9.3.1 Selection & Picking
9.3.2 Moving
9.3.3 Packaging
9.3.4 Palletizing
9.3.5 Loading
9.3.6 Unloading
9.3.7 Cleaning
9.3.8 Assembling
9.3.9 Others
9.4 Industrial Material Removal & Inspection Systems
9.4.1 Measurement
9.4.2 Inspection
9.4.3 Testing
9.4.4 Cutting
9.4.5 Grinding
9.4.6 Polishing
9.4.7 Deburring
9.4.8 Sanding
9.4.9 Drilling
9.5 Dispensing
9.5.1 Painting
9.5.2 Gluing
9.5.3 Adhesive Sealing
9.5.4 Spraying
9.6 Coating
9.7 Soldering
9.8 Ironing
9.9 Machine tending
10 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive & Auto Parts
10.3 Electrical & Electronics
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.5 Metal Fabrication
10.6 Packaging and Palletization
10.7 Pharmaceuticals
10.8 Chemical
10.9 Construction
10.10 Consumer
10.11 Biotechnology
10.12 Communication
10.13 Other End Users
11 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 ABB Ltd
13.2 Adept technology
13.3 Apex automation & robotics
13.4 CMA Robotics S.P.A
13.5 Comau S.P.A
13.6 Daihen Corporation
13.7 Denso Corporation
13.8 Ellison
13.9 Fanuc Corporation
13.10 Fujikosi
13.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
13.12 Kuka AG
13.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.14 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
13.15 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.
13.16 Panasonic Corporation
13.17 Seiko Epson Corporation
13.18 Stubli International AG
13.19 Universal Robots A/S
13.20 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slfl5c/global_industrial?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Robotics, Industrial Automation
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.