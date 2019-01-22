Global Rubber Gloves Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Global Rubber Gloves market accounted for $2.214 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.985 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing ageing population, rising incidences of pandemic diseases and technological up-gradation are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of key raw materials and natural gas tariff hike are hampering the market growth.
Amongst material, natural segment is held considerable market share during the forecast period. Natural rubber latex has consistently been the most satisfactory raw material for the manufacture of gloves. Certain latex proteins, carried over into the finished product by inadequate manufacturing processes, may pose a risk of provoking allergic reactions in some patients and medical workers.
By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India along with booming medical tourism industry.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Rubber Gloves Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Powder-Free
5.3 Powdered
6 Global Rubber Gloves Market, By Grade
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industrial Grade
6.3 Medical Grade
7 Global Rubber Gloves Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthetic
7.3 Natural
7.4 Other Materials
8 Global Rubber Gloves Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemical
8.3 Construction
8.4 Food Processing
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Oil and Gas
8.7 Automotive
8.8 Household
8.9 Industrial
8.10 Other End Users
9 Global Rubber Gloves Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Honeywell International Inc.
11.2 Hartalega Holdings Berhad
11.3 Longcane Industries Sdn. Bhd.
11.4 Kossan Rubber Industries
11.5 Top Glove Corporation
11.6 Riverstone Holdings Limited
11.7 Rubberex
11.8 Supermax Corporation Berhad
11.9 Cardinal Health
11.10 Towa Corporation
11.11 Latexx Partners Berhad
11.12 Ansell
11.13 YTY Group
11.14 Sempermed
11.15 Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries
11.16 Kanam Latex
11.17 Dengsheng
11.18 Haojie
11.19 DPL
11.20 MCR Safety
