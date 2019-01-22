Global Smart Card Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $13.00 billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $32.65 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Card - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Card market accounted for $13.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for identification cards to avail government facilities, increasing demand from emerging countries and growing demand for secure and reliable payment transactions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization, consumer awareness and security related to contactless technology are hindering the market growth.



A smart card is usually made up of plastic with an integrated circuit chip embedded on it. Smart cards are used to exchange, store, and manipulate data. They offer several advantages to consumers, for instance, they are reusable, perform secure transactions, provide more security, and are more tough & dependable. Smart cards can be used in some sectors such as, telecommunication, transportation, government, retail, financials, and entertainment for conducting financial activities.



Based on Communication, the Contactless Smart Cards segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. They already hold a high rate of use in main parts of the financial services sector. These smart cards make use of microcontrollers due to the reliability and higher level of security that these components can offer. While many countries and finance organizations begin the acceptance of smart cards, the superior qualities provided by dual-interface cards and contactless cards are being recognized by major financial bodies, further promoting the implementation of microcontroller-based smart cards.



Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are implementing this cards to make the process of payments and other documentations easy for consumers.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Card Market, By Communication

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Contact Smart Cards

5.3 Contactless Smart Cards

5.4 Hybrid Smart Cards

5.5 Dual-interface Smart Cards

5.6 Other Communications



6 Global Smart Card Market, By Access

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical

6.3 Logical



7 Global Smart Card Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Government

7.5 Telecommunications

7.6 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.7 Hospitality

7.8 Retail

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Smart Card Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Smart Cards

8.2.2 Smart Card Readers

8.3 Software

8.4 Services



9 Global Smart Card Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microcontroller Cards

9.3 Memory Cards



10 Global Smart Card Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Beijeng Watchdata Co Ltd

12.2 Bitel Co Ltd

12.3 Brilliantts Co Ltd

12.4 CPI Card Group Inc

12.5 Cardlogix Corporation

12.6 Fingerprint Cards AB

12.7 Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd

12.8 Gemalto N.V

12.9 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

12.10 HID Global Corporation/Assa Abloy AB

12.11 Idemia

12.12 Identiv Inc

12.13 Infineon Technologies AG

12.14 Ingenico Group Sa

12.15 Kona I Co Ltd

12.16 NXP Semiconductors N.V

12.17 PAX Global Technology Ltd

12.18 Rambus Inc

12.19 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

12.20 Sony Corporation

12.21 Stmicroelectronics N.V

12.22 Verifone Systems Inc

12.23 Valid

12.24 Versasec AB

12.25 Zwipe As



