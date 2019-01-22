Global Smart Card Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $13.00 billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $32.65 Billion by 2026
Global Smart Card market accounted for $13.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for identification cards to avail government facilities, increasing demand from emerging countries and growing demand for secure and reliable payment transactions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization, consumer awareness and security related to contactless technology are hindering the market growth.
A smart card is usually made up of plastic with an integrated circuit chip embedded on it. Smart cards are used to exchange, store, and manipulate data. They offer several advantages to consumers, for instance, they are reusable, perform secure transactions, provide more security, and are more tough & dependable. Smart cards can be used in some sectors such as, telecommunication, transportation, government, retail, financials, and entertainment for conducting financial activities.
Based on Communication, the Contactless Smart Cards segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. They already hold a high rate of use in main parts of the financial services sector. These smart cards make use of microcontrollers due to the reliability and higher level of security that these components can offer. While many countries and finance organizations begin the acceptance of smart cards, the superior qualities provided by dual-interface cards and contactless cards are being recognized by major financial bodies, further promoting the implementation of microcontroller-based smart cards.
Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are implementing this cards to make the process of payments and other documentations easy for consumers.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Card Market, By Communication
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Contact Smart Cards
5.3 Contactless Smart Cards
5.4 Hybrid Smart Cards
5.5 Dual-interface Smart Cards
5.6 Other Communications
6 Global Smart Card Market, By Access
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Physical
6.3 Logical
7 Global Smart Card Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Transportation
7.4 Government
7.5 Telecommunications
7.6 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
7.7 Hospitality
7.8 Retail
7.9 Other Applications
8 Global Smart Card Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Smart Cards
8.2.2 Smart Card Readers
8.3 Software
8.4 Services
9 Global Smart Card Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Microcontroller Cards
9.3 Memory Cards
10 Global Smart Card Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Beijeng Watchdata Co Ltd
12.2 Bitel Co Ltd
12.3 Brilliantts Co Ltd
12.4 CPI Card Group Inc
12.5 Cardlogix Corporation
12.6 Fingerprint Cards AB
12.7 Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd
12.8 Gemalto N.V
12.9 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
12.10 HID Global Corporation/Assa Abloy AB
12.11 Idemia
12.12 Identiv Inc
12.13 Infineon Technologies AG
12.14 Ingenico Group Sa
12.15 Kona I Co Ltd
12.16 NXP Semiconductors N.V
12.17 PAX Global Technology Ltd
12.18 Rambus Inc
12.19 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
12.20 Sony Corporation
12.21 Stmicroelectronics N.V
12.22 Verifone Systems Inc
12.23 Valid
12.24 Versasec AB
12.25 Zwipe As
