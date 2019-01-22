Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (LCV, Forklifts, HCV, E-Bikes & PCV) Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market accounted for $1,124.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $16,248.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 34.5%.



Several government initiatives to encourage usage of zero emission automobiles for improving the air quality, substantial number of e-bikes, increasing R&D activities and ongoing technological improvements are some factors fuelling the market growth. However, large cost required to establish the system can hamper market growth



A fuel cell vehicle (FCV) is a type of electric vehicle which uses a fuel cell, instead of a battery to power its on-board electric motor. It generates electricity to power the motor, by using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are classified as zero-emissions vehicles that emit only water and heat.



Based on vehicle, positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate due to rise in manufacturing of these automobiles across the globe and increasing government investments. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the market in terms of volume due to growing access of zero emission automobiles and high revenue generation in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

5.3 Forklifts

5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.5 E-bikes

5.6 Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV)



6 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Distance

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Long

6.3 Short



7 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Volkswagen

9.2 Ford

9.3 Honda

9.4 Toyota

9.5 Daimler

9.6 General Motors

9.7 Hyundai

9.8 Nissan

9.9 Suzuki

9.10 Electricore

9.11 Mercedes-Benz

9.12 Mitsubhishi

9.13 Tata Motors



