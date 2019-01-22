Global Wearable Computing Market 2017-2026: Infotainment, Medical and Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial & Fitness and Wellness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Computing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Computing market accounted for $17.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $115.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.2%



Increasing hub towards communication, networking & recognition technologies for wearable's, rising popularity of internet of things and growing adoption of smart watches and wristbands are key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as power consumption, limited battery life and high cost & safety issues are hampering the market growth.



Wearable computing is the technology embedded in wearable accessories such as a watch, wristband to work as small electronic gadgets and facilitate ease in accessing technology. It is widely used for media and healthcare purpose. It provides various computational supports such as gyroscopes and accelerometers, which are becoming the key attraction for the consumer to fuel the demand for wearable devices. More than trendy accessories, these devices are gaining popularity owing to smart and advanced features such as easy synchronization, and high portability.



Amongst application, infotainment segmented held considerable market share due to increasing adoption of wearable devices such as smart watches and augmented devices. By geography, North America dominated the global market which can be attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetic, heart disease, and arthritis. Thus, increasing concern amongst people regarding chronic diseases has increased acceptance of wearable computer devices.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wearable Computing Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Networking Technologies

5.2.1 Wi-Fi

5.2.2 Bluetooth

5.2.3 Other Networking Technologies

5.3 Computing Technologies

5.3.1 Wearable Computers

5.4 Display Technologies

5.4.1 Augmented Reality

5.4.2 Virtual Reality

5.5 Other Technologies



6 Global Wearable Computing Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infotainment

6.2.1 Augmented Reality Devices

6.2.1.1 Smart Glasses

6.2.1.2 Head-Up Displays

6.2.1.3 Head-Mounted Displays

6.2.2 Smartwatches

6.3 Medical and Healthcare

6.3.1 ECG Monitoring

6.3.2 Drug Delivery Products

6.3.3 Continuous Glucose Monitors

6.3.4 Other Medical and Healthcares

6.4 Enterprise and Industrial

6.4.1 Hand-Worn Terminals

6.4.2 Other Enterprise and Industrials

6.5 Fitness and Wellness

6.5.1 Footwear

6.5.2 Wristbands

6.5.3 Smart Clothing

6.5.4 Other Fitness and Wellness

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global Wearable Computing Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 GE Healthcare

9.2 Medtronic Inc

9.3 Apple Inc.

9.4 Zephyr Technology Corporation

9.5 Sony Corporation

9.6 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

9.7 Pebble Technology, Corporation

9.8 Nike, Inc.

9.9 Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc.

9.10 LG Electronics, Inc.

9.11 Jawbone

9.12 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.13 Fitbit Inc.

9.14 Adidas AG

9.15 Garmin, Ltd.

9.16 Silicon Micro Display and CSR plc.

9.17 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc

9.18 Carl Zeiss Inc,

9.19 Invensense Inc

9.20 Textronics



