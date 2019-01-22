$165.8 Billion Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure market accounted for $78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $165.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the important factors driving market growth include rising consciousness about the significance of security, replacement of existing architecture with new emergency systems, rise in mining, exploration and hazardous industry. However, high installation cost and lack of skilled personal are some of the major factors hindering the market growth.
Intelligent emergency response system is effective amid crises, either normal catastrophe or human-made. Amid such circumstances, the separate wellbeing and open organization bodies are cautioned utilizing IRIS, which is straightforwardly connected to the telecoms and satellite that have been improved monstrously for predominant information transmission and precise picture catching. It helps to provide innovative services concerning to different modes of transport and transportation management and allow users to be enhanced informed and make harmless and more coordinated.
By System, Radar Video Surveillance is leading segment of the market over the forecast period. Real-time responsiveness abilities and an intelligent analysis platform delivered by the Internet of Things (IoT) that helps spontaneously detect unsafe factors and generate warnings. In addition, cloud-based storage and management of surveillance video enables cross-regional video sharing and retrieval, which sharply increases case-solving efficiency and assures the public's safety.
By geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in which United States is dominating the region. That is due to the countries that are considering different risks and threats for different regions across the globe. Thus, providing a modern intelligent emergency response solution, depending on various threat concerns in different regions will be a good opportunity for manufacturers to target in coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wireless Chipsets
5.3 Sensors
5.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
5.5 Detectors
5.6 Access Control
5.7 Optoelectronics
5.7.1 Displaying
5.7.2 Lighting
5.8 Other Components
6 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Security Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Life Security
6.3 Physical Security
6.4 Facility Management Security
6.5 Other Security Types
7 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vehicle-Ready Gateways (cellular/GPS/Wi-Fi)
7.3 satellite Phones
7.4 Emergency Response Radars
7.5 First Responders
8 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Signage
8.3 Communication System
8.4 Broadcasting System
8.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection
8.5.1 By Installation
8.5.1.1 Barrier Mounted
8.5.1.2 Ground Based
8.5.1.3 Rapidly Deployable
8.5.1.4 Free Standing
8.5.2 By Technologies
8.5.2.1 Radar Video Surveillance
8.5.2.2 Advanced Video Analytics
8.5.2.3 Video Motion Detection
8.5.2.4 Physical Control
8.5.2.5 Fiber-optic based
8.5.2.6 Electromagnetic
8.5.2.7 Microwave
8.5.2.8 Infra-red beams
8.6 Backup Power Generators
8.6.1 Recreational Generators
8.6.2 Portable Residential Generators
8.6.3 Portable Construction and Industrial Generators
8.6.4 Mobile Towable Generators
8.6.5 Standby Generators
8.6.6 PTO Generators
8.6.7 Two Bearing Generators
8.6.8 Vehicle Mounted Generators
8.6.9 Welder Generator
8.7 Other Systems
9 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Energy and Power
9.4 Mining
9.5 Government
9.6 Defense
9.7 Oil And Gas
9.8 Education
9.9 Residential
9.10 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.11 Manufacturing
9.12 Aviation
9.13 Hospitality
9.14 Telecom & IT
9.15 Other Applications
10 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Siemens Ag
12.2 United Technologies Corporation
12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.4 Honeywell International, Inc.
12.5 Micron Technologies
12.6 Eaton Corporation PLC
12.7 Axis Communications AB
12.8 Phoenix IT Group
12.9 Everbridge Inc.
12.10 Nokia Networks
12.11 Colt Group S.A
12.12 TOA Corporation
12.13 Denyo Co., Ltd
12.14 AtHoc, Inc.
12.15 UNI-PEX Co., Ltd
12.16 Visiplex, Inc.
12.17 Enera International AB
12.18 ATI Systems, Inc.
12.19 Vocal Technologies
