$165.8 Billion Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure market accounted for $78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $165.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the important factors driving market growth include rising consciousness about the significance of security, replacement of existing architecture with new emergency systems, rise in mining, exploration and hazardous industry. However, high installation cost and lack of skilled personal are some of the major factors hindering the market growth.



Intelligent emergency response system is effective amid crises, either normal catastrophe or human-made. Amid such circumstances, the separate wellbeing and open organization bodies are cautioned utilizing IRIS, which is straightforwardly connected to the telecoms and satellite that have been improved monstrously for predominant information transmission and precise picture catching. It helps to provide innovative services concerning to different modes of transport and transportation management and allow users to be enhanced informed and make harmless and more coordinated.



By System, Radar Video Surveillance is leading segment of the market over the forecast period. Real-time responsiveness abilities and an intelligent analysis platform delivered by the Internet of Things (IoT) that helps spontaneously detect unsafe factors and generate warnings. In addition, cloud-based storage and management of surveillance video enables cross-regional video sharing and retrieval, which sharply increases case-solving efficiency and assures the public's safety.



By geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in which United States is dominating the region. That is due to the countries that are considering different risks and threats for different regions across the globe. Thus, providing a modern intelligent emergency response solution, depending on various threat concerns in different regions will be a good opportunity for manufacturers to target in coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wireless Chipsets

5.3 Sensors

5.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.5 Detectors

5.6 Access Control

5.7 Optoelectronics

5.7.1 Displaying

5.7.2 Lighting

5.8 Other Components



6 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Security Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Life Security

6.3 Physical Security

6.4 Facility Management Security

6.5 Other Security Types



7 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle-Ready Gateways (cellular/GPS/Wi-Fi)

7.3 satellite Phones

7.4 Emergency Response Radars

7.5 First Responders



8 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Signage

8.3 Communication System

8.4 Broadcasting System

8.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection

8.5.1 By Installation

8.5.1.1 Barrier Mounted

8.5.1.2 Ground Based

8.5.1.3 Rapidly Deployable

8.5.1.4 Free Standing

8.5.2 By Technologies

8.5.2.1 Radar Video Surveillance

8.5.2.2 Advanced Video Analytics

8.5.2.3 Video Motion Detection

8.5.2.4 Physical Control

8.5.2.5 Fiber-optic based

8.5.2.6 Electromagnetic

8.5.2.7 Microwave

8.5.2.8 Infra-red beams

8.6 Backup Power Generators

8.6.1 Recreational Generators

8.6.2 Portable Residential Generators

8.6.3 Portable Construction and Industrial Generators

8.6.4 Mobile Towable Generators

8.6.5 Standby Generators

8.6.6 PTO Generators

8.6.7 Two Bearing Generators

8.6.8 Vehicle Mounted Generators

8.6.9 Welder Generator

8.7 Other Systems



9 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Energy and Power

9.4 Mining

9.5 Government

9.6 Defense

9.7 Oil And Gas

9.8 Education

9.9 Residential

9.10 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.11 Manufacturing

9.12 Aviation

9.13 Hospitality

9.14 Telecom & IT

9.15 Other Applications



10 Global Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Siemens Ag

12.2 United Technologies Corporation

12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.5 Micron Technologies

12.6 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.7 Axis Communications AB

12.8 Phoenix IT Group

12.9 Everbridge Inc.

12.10 Nokia Networks

12.11 Colt Group S.A

12.12 TOA Corporation

12.13 Denyo Co., Ltd

12.14 AtHoc, Inc.

12.15 UNI-PEX Co., Ltd

12.16 Visiplex, Inc.

12.17 Enera International AB

12.18 ATI Systems, Inc.

12.19 Vocal Technologies



