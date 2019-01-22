Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of Close to 7% - Increased Demand for Functional Food Ingredients from Probiotics
The functional food ingredients market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.
Growth of packaged food and beverage industry is expected to drive growth in the market. The growth in disposable income and change in food habits has led to a high requirement for packaged food products, particularly in North America and Europe. The demand for packaged product is mainly driven by increased and health and hygiene concerns.
Market Overview
Increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment
The probiotics segment of the global functional food ingredients market is gaining traction as customers prefer a more balanced diet that can not only take care of their appetite but also offer nutritional benefits.
Functional foods and beverages with high sugar
Functional foods and beverages with high sugar content act as a major challenge for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The reason being the excessive consumption of these food can lead to high incidences of sugar and obesity.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including BASF and Cargill, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth of packaged food and beverage industry and the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to functional food ingredients manufacturers.
BASF, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding, DowDuPont, DSM, and Naturex are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Probiotics and prebiotics
- Proteins and amino acid
- Dietary fibers
- Vitamins and minerals
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of packaged food and beverage industry
- Alternate sources for omega-3 fatty acids
- Strategic initiatives undertaken by leading vendors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
- Key vendors in global functional food ingredients market
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- Cargill
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- DowDuPont
- DSM
- Naturex
