There were 21 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,533 in the last 365 days.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of Close to 7% - Increased Demand for Functional Food Ingredients from Probiotics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional food ingredients market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.

Growth of packaged food and beverage industry is expected to drive growth in the market. The growth in disposable income and change in food habits has led to a high requirement for packaged food products, particularly in North America and Europe. The demand for packaged product is mainly driven by increased and health and hygiene concerns.

Market Overview

Increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment

The probiotics segment of the global functional food ingredients market is gaining traction as customers prefer a more balanced diet that can not only take care of their appetite but also offer nutritional benefits.

Functional foods and beverages with high sugar

Functional foods and beverages with high sugar content act as a major challenge for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The reason being the excessive consumption of these food can lead to high incidences of sugar and obesity.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including BASF and Cargill, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth of packaged food and beverage industry and the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to functional food ingredients manufacturers.

BASF, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding, DowDuPont, DSM, and Naturex are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Probiotics and prebiotics
  • Proteins and amino acid
  • Dietary fibers
  • Vitamins and minerals
  • Omega-3 fatty acids
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growth of packaged food and beverage industry
  • Alternate sources for omega-3 fatty acids
  • Strategic initiatives undertaken by leading vendors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key vendors in global functional food ingredients market

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF
  • Cargill
  • Chr. Hansen Holding
  • DowDuPont
  • DSM
  • Naturex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58nrnd/global_functional?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Food Ingredients

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.