Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of Close to 7% - Increased Demand for Functional Food Ingredients from Probiotics

The functional food ingredients market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.



Growth of packaged food and beverage industry is expected to drive growth in the market. The growth in disposable income and change in food habits has led to a high requirement for packaged food products, particularly in North America and Europe. The demand for packaged product is mainly driven by increased and health and hygiene concerns.



Market Overview



Increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment



The probiotics segment of the global functional food ingredients market is gaining traction as customers prefer a more balanced diet that can not only take care of their appetite but also offer nutritional benefits.



Functional foods and beverages with high sugar



Functional foods and beverages with high sugar content act as a major challenge for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The reason being the excessive consumption of these food can lead to high incidences of sugar and obesity.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including BASF and Cargill, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth of packaged food and beverage industry and the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to functional food ingredients manufacturers.



BASF, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding, DowDuPont, DSM, and Naturex are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Probiotics and prebiotics

Proteins and amino acid



Dietary fibers

Vitamins and minerals

Omega-3 fatty acids



Others

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of packaged food and beverage industry

Alternate sources for omega-3 fatty acids

Strategic initiatives undertaken by leading vendors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

Key vendors in global functional food ingredients market

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF

Cargill

Chr. Hansen Holding

DowDuPont

DSM

Naturex



