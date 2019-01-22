Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019-2023 with Beumer Group, Daifuku, Kion Group, SSI Schaefer, and Vanderlande Industries Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated storage and retrieval systems market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



Increasing warehouse rental to gain traction in the market. The yearly growth of warehouse rental is consistently increasing across various global countries. among all the regions, Europe countries are recording a higher growth in warehouse rental.



Market Overview



Expanding warehouse space in Europe



European countries have been focusing on warehouse expansion. The growing opportunities from the pharmaceutical and automation industries in Europe is expanding the warehouse space.



Volatility in raw material prices



Steel is one of the prominent raw materials used in storage systems. Since steel is extracted from iron ore, so the change in price of iron will directly reflect the steel price, which will negatively impact the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including SSI SCHAEFER, and Vanderlande Industries, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the expanding warehouse space in Europe and the increasing warehouse rental, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automated storage and retrieval systems manufactures.



Beumer Group, Daifuku, Kion Group, SSI Schaefer, and Vanderlande Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

E-commerce and 3PL



Automotive

Food and beverage

Retail

Other end-users



Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: TRENDS

Rising warehouse automation

Enhancing the operating efficiency with Industry 4.0

Increasing warehouse rental

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Beumer Group

Daifuku

Kion Group

Ssi Schaefer

Vanderlande Industries

