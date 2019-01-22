There were 21 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,533 in the last 365 days.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019-2023 with Beumer Group, Daifuku, Kion Group, SSI Schaefer, and Vanderlande Industries Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated storage and retrieval systems market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

Increasing warehouse rental to gain traction in the market. The yearly growth of warehouse rental is consistently increasing across various global countries. among all the regions, Europe countries are recording a higher growth in warehouse rental.

Market Overview

Expanding warehouse space in Europe

European countries have been focusing on warehouse expansion. The growing opportunities from the pharmaceutical and automation industries in Europe is expanding the warehouse space.

Volatility in raw material prices

Steel is one of the prominent raw materials used in storage systems. Since steel is extracted from iron ore, so the change in price of iron will directly reflect the steel price, which will negatively impact the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including SSI SCHAEFER, and Vanderlande Industries, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the expanding warehouse space in Europe and the increasing warehouse rental, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automated storage and retrieval systems manufactures.

Beumer Group, Daifuku, Kion Group, SSI Schaefer, and Vanderlande Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • E-commerce and 3PL
  • Automotive
  • Food and beverage
  • Retail
  • Other end-users
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 10: TRENDS

  • Rising warehouse automation
  • Enhancing the operating efficiency with Industry 4.0
  • Increasing warehouse rental

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beumer Group
  • Daifuku
  • Kion Group
  • Ssi Schaefer
  • Vanderlande Industries

