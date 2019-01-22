Immigration Attorney Michael P. DiRaimondo to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael P. DiRaimondo is more than just a successful lawyer with many years of experience—he is a passionate advocate who fights tenaciously to help his clients stay here in America. Mr. DiRaimondo is senior partner in the immigration law firm DiRaimondo and Masi, which has taken on cases other attorneys couldn’t resolve, taken cases to their fullest extent (Federal Appeals) and even won cases that change the law. In doing so, they don’t just make a difference for one person or family but impact the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Mr. DiRaimondo fist became interested in immigration law while a law student at Antioch University and an Intern in Washington DC. That was over 40 years ago. He later served as a Trial Attorney with the NY District Attorney’s Office from 1980 to 83, and then as a Special Assistant for the Eastern District of NY from 1984 to 86. This gave the keen lawyer a unique set of experiences and insights that help DiRaimondo know if a case might be denied and if there is a possibility of appeal. He also knows how to correctly prepare and present a case, what the prosecutor needs to hear, and just what documents and testimony the government will be looking for.

It’s not just DiRaimondo’s knowledge that draws in clients though--it’s his genuine concern for people, and a desire to protect families and keep them together. His ethics and empathy shine through, and he’s proud to have new citizens call him their life saving angel. He says, when you win a case or get someone asylum, you make a friend for life.

In his CUTV Radio shows, this exceptional attorney is going to teach us a lot about immigration—the facts, the laws, and the very valid reasons (like religion) that an immigrant can quality for asylum. He is also going to dispel many myths about immigrants—such as the number of registered/unregistered persons living in the United States, the countries of origin most immigrants come from, work visas and the many vital industries immigrants keep humming. We’ll also learn what an I-601 A Waiver is, the number of green cards that are obtained or lost each year, and about what the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Judges do. Listeners may discover the realities of immigration are vastly different from the things they read in media, or our current political administration puts forth! Mr. DiRaimondo is going to remind Americans that we are essentially all immigrants, that immigrants are really good and solid people, and that many immigrants pay taxes.

Catch Michael P. DiRaimondo’s two shows to learn more about immigration law and realities. We will also hear how the DiRaimondo and Masi law firm won cases (like that of Husam Husic formerly of Montenegro) and changed the law an astounding 6 or 7 times during a 5-year period!

