Elibank Vernon Sees 40% Reduction in Exchange Round Trip Order Latency with Proximity Hosting

Elibank Vernon has seen the average exchange round trip latency reduce from 10ms to 6ms when the proximity solutions are used

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elibank Vernon, a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions, wishes to announce that since the launch of the proximity hosting solutions, Elibank Vernon has seen substantial round trip performance times from its hosting locations to the exchange. Average acknowledgment times for new orders are improved by 40% for those members locating their exchange gateways in Elibank Vernon’s two new data centre suites. Elibank Vernon provides member and customer order routing for over 20 category 1 and 2 members.

Proximity hosting offers premier access to Elibank Vernon’s trading services. The main beneficiaries of which are those traders or systems active in Elibank Vernon’s bespoke synthetic orders, such as random icebergs and ghost orders and for users of Elibank Vernon’s award winning spreading tool Spread Logic that offers a host of inter- and intra-market spread trading features.

Elibank Vernon currently provides access to over sixty global venues via global multi-broker network.

Lim Yew Hock, Managing Director – Business Development, Elibank Vernon said “The improvement in round trip times will bring significant performance improvements to screen and algorithmic traders, both of whom are active on Elibank Vernon Horizon, the global multi-broker network. Proximity to the matching engine is vital in order to ensure the trader receives the best fill possible for himself or his client”.

Adrian Sumiko, Chief Investment Officer said “We are delighted that our decision to upgrade our trading platform and to simultaneously add the proximity sites to the environment is showing such clear benefits to our members and business partners such as Elibank Vernon.”



About Elibank Vernon

Elibank Vernon is a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions. Elibank Vernon provides a complete bouquet of client friendly services in the Commodity and Currency Futures and Options market. It is our endeavor to provide our clients with the most comprehensive commodity-trading platform available. The Company strives to deliver individual and institutional clients the best execution services in commodity and currency futures. The firm has started its successful operations via its proprietary trading platform with a satisfied clientele consisting of individuals and institutions from all over the world.





