New Partnership Makes Elibank Vernon Price Benchmarks Available in its Fuel Pricing and Trading Software

Alignment enhances solution options for customers

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elibank Vernon, a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions, wishes to announces today that a recent agreement with a top commodity data provider will make Elibank Vernon’s highly benchmarked spot and rack pricing data available to users on its trading platform of the popular fuel pricing analysis and energy trading data management solutions. This reliable information, coupled with the productivity features that make the information management solutions industry leaders, will provide subscribers with complete and effective solutions for optimized fuel buying and selling decisions.

Elibank Vernon will provide exclusive access to its recently launched Real-Time Racks pricing service, which continually updates low, high and average pricing benchmarks for more than 300 terminals. The fuel pricing and trading data management solutions will centralize this reliable information for users and, with powerful analytical and filtering tools, make fuel buying, selling and trading processes more efficient and decision making more agile and accurate. The agreement also has provided its rack price updates, via DTN service, to Elibank Vernon for inclusion in the latter's rack pricing services.

Adrian Sumiko, Chief Investment Officer said , "We are pleased that our customers can now have direct access to prices via our renowned information management solutions for fuel pricing and trading. Elibank Vernon’s customers also will benefit, with an additional software choice to access and analyze their pricing benchmarks."

Elibank Vernon will continue to provide its rack price benchmarks directly to customers and through other third-party software vendors.

About Elibank Vernon

Elibank Vernon is a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions. Elibank Vernon provides a complete bouquet of client friendly services in the Commodity and Currency Futures and Options market. It is our endeavour to provide our clients with the most comprehensive commodity-trading platform available. The Company strives to deliver individual and institutional clients the best execution services in commodity and currency futures. The firm has started its successful operations via its proprietary trading platform with a satisfied clientele consisting of individuals and institutions from all over the world.





