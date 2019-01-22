Elibank Vernon Launches 'Pure' Jet Fuel and Carbon Assessments, Simplifies Emissions Compliance

Elibank Vernon is unique in providing a price mechanism for new ETS-ready supply contracts, such as World Fuels Services' Carbon Neutral Jet Fuel

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elibank Vernon, a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions, wishes to announces that it will launch a carbon and jet fuel prices index consolidated into one daily assessment, this being the essence of a pricing service launched by Oil Price Information Service at an aviation industry conference in Singapore this week.

From January 1, 2012, airlines must submit multiple emissions allowances, or related certificates, to national authorities for every tone of jet fuel burned. Some airlines have hired staff to actively trade allowances, but many are seeking to comply with the new emissions system without raising their fixed costs.

"For airlines who don't want to actively trade carbon emissions, a pure price is perfect," said the Environment and CSR Manager of a major Southeast Asian airline carrier.

The Pure Jet Assessment is included in the Elibank Vernon Europe Jet Fuel & Gasoil Report and provides the first integrated pricing mechanism for the new supply contracts.

Elibank Vernon is providing daily Emissions Allowance price levels, and forward market projections for jet fuel with carbon included at the end of the year.

Elibank Vernon’s President, Siow Seng Wee says "Although it may feel like the deadlines for submitting allowances are far off, fuel managers need to think ahead, and this gives them a basis for planning and purchasing as the buying season gets into gear."

"The aviation manager of Asia’s largest refiner just called me to say how useful he thought the assessment was – this is a really big deal for the whole industry." continued Mr. Siow Seng Wee.

About Elibank Vernon

Elibank Vernon is a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions. Elibank Vernon provides a complete bouquet of client friendly services in the Commodity and Currency Futures and Options market. It is our endeavor to provide our clients with the most comprehensive commodity-trading platform available. The Company strives to deliver individual and institutional clients the best execution services in commodity and currency futures. The firm has started its successful operations via its proprietary trading platform with a satisfied clientele consisting of individuals and institutions from all over the world.



