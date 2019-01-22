Elibank Vernon Appoints Hon Sui Choo Investment Director for Asia Pacific Region

His vast experience, in-depth knowledge of futures, and great respect for the Elibank Vernon brand and expertise make him an ideally candidate

Elibank Vernon, a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions, wishes to announces today the appointment of Hon Sui Choo as Investment Director of the firm’s Asia Pacific Region Commodities and Futures operations established earlier this year.

Choo has more than 19 years of experience in futures, prime brokerage, sales and operations at major financial institutions in Tokyo, Beijing, London and New York.

Lim Beng, Executive Vice President and President of Investments, said: "Hon Sui has excellent market experience, including his recent track record of taking a Hong Kong based company and substantially growing its brand in the People`s Republic of China and Japan. His vast experience, in-depth knowledge of futures, and great respect for the Elibank Vernon brand and expertise make him ideally suited to lead our efforts, staff and growth in Europe."

Mr. Choo said: "Elibank Vernon is a respected company in Singapore. I'm looking forward to extending that premium brand throughout Asia Pacific region with the same breadth of product, expertise and service that has earned the company such respect among clients and peers in its native country. We will focus on the core products and middle market niche that has fueled Elibank Vernon’s success at home."

Choo most recently served as European Head of Institutional and Retail Sales, Marketing and Execution for a commodity broker based in Tokyo. Previously he was Head of Fixed Income Prime Brokerage for an investment bank.

About Elibank Vernon

Elibank Vernon is a broker and clearing company that provides a broad Commodity and Currency Trading facility to investors, traders and institutions. Elibank Vernon provides a complete bouquet of client friendly services in the Commodity and Currency Futures and Options market. It is our endeavour to provide our clients with the most comprehensive commodity-trading platform available. The Company strives to deliver individual and institutional clients the best execution services in commodity and currency futures. The firm has started its successful operations via its proprietary trading platform with a satisfied clientele consisting of individuals and institutions from all over the world.





