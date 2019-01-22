ASEAN (Bangkok) Toys and Preschool Expo (TPE Bangkok)

ASEAN (Bangkok) Toys and Preschool Expo is the only professional toys expo in Thailand.

THAILAND, BANGKOK, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date: 19-21 September 2019Venue: Impact Exhibition Center,Bangkok, ThailandSponsor: Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co.,LTDDuration: Once a yearIn 2019, ASEAN (Bangkok) Toys and Preschool Expo is the only professional entertainment equipment event in Thailand, which gathers all kinds of indoor children's preschool equipment, toy manufacturers in Bangkok, showing the latest developments of amusement and leisure equipment industries in Thailand. The exhibition is attended by companies from more than 10 countries and regions and professional audiences from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, China, Korea, India, Chinese Taiwan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, UK, etc..With the booming economic Thailand and the growing middle class, the entertainment and leisure equipment market has provided a great opportunity for development.Exhibition scope:Toys: plush soft, wooden, doll, electronic electric, plastic, educational puzzle, children riding, holiday supplies, plastic inflatable, etc.Outdoor amusement equipment and supplies: large-scale amusement equipment, slide series, swing series, climbing series, indoor and outdoor naughty castle series, play house, bouncing series, seesaw series, rocking horse and swing machine series, ball pool series, fitness equipment series , leisure chair series, rubber mats, etc.Preschool supplies: teaching aids and materials, children's books, electronic whiteboards, enlightening software, early childhood education products, preschool musical instruments, etc.Kindergarten facilities: kindergarten furniture, floor mats, amusement equipment, kindergarten safety facilities, kindergarten decoration design, etc.Model machinery: vehicle and ship models, aircraft models, architectural models, military models, trains, railways, animal models, simulation models, die casting and metal toys, etc.Other: testing institutions, accessories, raw materials, etc.Target audience:Public and private kindergarten principals, teachers, heads of early childhood education institutions, parent-child centers, procurement leaders of preschool education centers, and children's families; Department stores, stores, supermarkets, toy monopoly, maternal and child chain, online shop;Alliance businesses, agents, distributors, import and export traders, manufacturers, retailers;Group procurement and end users, related associations, investors, entrepreneurs, business representatives, trade institutions, industry investment and financing, bidding units.Jackie HuangMob: +86-13824991684Tel:+86 20-28960057Fax:+86 20-36657099E-mail: post@grandeurint.comOffice address: Floor 4,No.4, 3rd street of Kehui Jingu, No.100 Kexue Avenue,third Street,Huangpu District, Guangzhou (zip code: 510320)Web: www.tpebangkok.com



