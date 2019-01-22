D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Legacy Through Service

Cerritos College Students Puts Citizenship and Service in Action

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation today led students from Cerritos College EOPS Dynamics of Leadership Class in a service project that honors the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The students volunteered to assemble over 100 hygiene kits to benefit Ontario, California homeless and federal Ontario International Airport TSA workers furloughed due to the government shut down. Discussions about community service, community building, and community sustainability were led by D’Andre Lampkin and Cerritos College professor Henrietta Hurtado.“I'm certainly too young to have ever witnessed firsthand Dr. King's passionate call for unity. But I think if he were still alive, he would be proud to see the nation has set aside a day where we focus on the needs of others and not ourselves,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Board Chair of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. “I continue to draw inspiration from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message to never judge people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encouraged the nation to focus on the broader concerns of humanity and recognize that together we can tackle some of the biggest challenges facing our communities. His legacy lives on.”“Through community-based service learning activities, students have the opportunity to experience contextualized learning, develop critical thinking skills, and make connections with community leaders who serve as role models for career development opportunities in their own communities,” added Henrietta Hurtado, Professor, Cerritos College. “On behalf of the Cerritos college EOPS Dynamics of Leadership course, I would like to thank the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation for sponsoring the first Community Based Service Learning activity for the Spring 2019 semester. With their support, we also honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy on this National Day of Service.”The MLK Day of Service shines a spotlight on service as a powerful force to bridge economic and social divides – today and throughout the year. Many communities will also engage in dialogue to explore ways they can address important issues. National Day of Service provides Americans with an opportunity to join neighbors and local leaders to tackle community challenges and strengthen the nation.###The D’Andre D. Lampkin FoundationThe mission of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Our goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives. We have a vision for communities that are strong, fully engaged, and resilient; where all stakeholders are self-reliant and fully supported by sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts.



