CBMJ Covered in Forbes Providing Super Bowl Ads for First Ever CBD Ads At Super Bowl When Major Media Company Can Not.

Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee on the major stage of the Super Bowl is a huge win for the cannabis industry.

Despite CBD now being legal, and our media connections, there is simply no other way to advertise cannabis products in mainstream media than to book it through CBMJ that we have found.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canna Consumer Goods DBA Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) was featured at Forbes.com on Jan. 20th, 2019 highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads for its “EnrichaRoast CBD” coffee made possible by CBMJ.In an article by Forbes contributing author Beth Kaiserman who is known for covering alternative wellness innovations, focusing on CBD and dairy, https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55 it stated that Super Bowl LII will feature Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee ads at the stadium. Marking the first time CBD ads are shown at the Super Bowl. The special set of ads will run throughout the day in and around the stadium before, during, and after the game promoting national Brand Baristas Coffee Company’s CBD coffee.Baristas bestselling white coffee compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system fulfilled by partner Amazon had already been set to run, fulfilled by digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. However, due to challenges still facing cannabis products, ReelTime Media was not able to clear the running of the CBD adds. At ReelTimes suggestion, Baristas turned to Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media. The deal was done within an hour of the signing of the farm bill.Barry Henthorn Baristas CEO stated: “Despite CBD now being legal, and our media connections, there is simply no other way to advertise cannabis products in mainstream media than to book it through CBMJ that we have found. This includes TV, radio, print, and cutting edge modern digital deliveries. We are very thankful that CBMJ was able to accomplish what is shaping up to be not only a great game but a historical event in the cannabis and advertising industry. We look forward to introducing tour products to this very special audience.”The game is scheduled to be played on February 3, 2019 and is the 53rd Super Bowl and the 49th modern-era National Football League championship game. It will decide the league champion for the 2018 NFL season. The NFL has confirmed that Maroon 5 will be the headliner during the halftime show and will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi. In addition, Baristas will be advertising not only its bestselling White Coffee fulfilled by Amazon www.trywhitecoffee.com but also its new EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee www.baristas.tv which uses a proprietary technology introducing CBD to the beans after they are roasted.Baristas has already been featured on NFL Monday Night and Thursday Night Football, but not for its CBD coffee although CBD ads are expected to happen in the future. But (any way you look at it)a CBD product on the major stage of the Super Bowl is a huge win for the cannabis industry.About Forbes: Forbes is an American business magazine. Published bi-weekly, it features original articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Forbes also reports on related subjects such as technology, communications, science, politics, and law. Its headquarters is located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Primary competitors in the national business magazine category include Fortune and Bloomberg Businessweek. The magazine is well known for its lists and rankings, including of the richest Americans (the Forbes 400), of the world's top companies (the Forbes Global 2000), and The World's Billionaires. The motto of Forbes magazine is "The Capitalist Tool". Its chair and editor-in-chief is Steve Forbes, and its CEO is Mike Federle. It was sold to a Hong Kong-based investment group, Integrated Whale Media Investments About CBMJ: Canna Consumer Goods dba: Canna Broadcast Media, specializes in getting mainstream media cleared promoting the cannabis sector including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the cannabis sector. Canna Broadcast Media acquired "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and longest-running syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

