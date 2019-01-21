Sean Juhl of Clearwater Florida Talks Local Marketing Strategies

Local businesses are hot right now. Therefore, Sean Juhl of Clearwater Florida wants to help small businesses utilize their localized marketing potential.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business and small business are not the same things. While many small businesses are local businesses, there is a distinction based on the personal location of the client. Local businesses sometimes thrive on their direct community more than others. However, it is always important to have a local marketing strategy. After all, being a small, local business adds an air of relevance that an establishment cannot achieve any other way. Being a local business immediately creates a bond between the business and the local patrons. People like to shop local because it helps their neighbors. Sean Juhl of Clearwater Florida wants businesses to understand the importance of localized marketing strategies. Even if a business does well, basing their target audience on a different focal point, having local customers is beneficial. Local clients tend to take pride in the local businesses and draw in other local business. It is a strategy that has withstood the test of time and entrepreneurial advancement. Here are the marketing tactics that Sean Juhl of Clearwater Florida believes work across industries.Claim Google ListingsThere are a lot of different avenues for listing a business so that local people see it. Most states, cities, and even neighborhoods have local directories. These directories are utilized by potential customers that want to buy local services. While it is important to be a part of these directories, as often as possible, there is one authoritative listing. The Google listing is the most important directory to be a part of, because of the freedom it allows the business owner.Utilize a Loyalty ProgramLoyalty programs are a great incentive for people to return to business. Whether that loyalty program is a punch card or a mobile club, it is a proven way to get customers coming back. However, for many businesses, the people who live closest are the people who will benefit from the loyalty program the most. Therefore, it is an excellent local marketing strategy.Use Localized SEOSearch Engine Optimization helps people find your website and business when they are looking for services that you offer. Yet, SEO is not only helpful for those searching online. By utilizing local SEO tactics, the local customers will be directed to your businesses quicker than anyone else. The way Localized SEO is crafted is simple; add the state, city, or neighborhood to the SEO tags. Insert the location you are trying to reach on website tags, social media hashtags, and as content creation keywords. That way, there is more information for search engines to pick up on, which will link the business with consumers.In summation, by utilizing these local marketing tactics, Sean Juhl of Clearwater Florida is confident your business will grow. A business has many paths for finding a good target audience. Yet, in order to find the best avenues for your business, it is imperative to experiment. A good place to start that experiment is always close to home.



