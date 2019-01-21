Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Gaming Consoles - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period



Increasing purchasing power, rise in the average spending by gamers and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by developers across the globe are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, introduction of advanced 3D smartphones and high price are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



3D gaming consoles are video game consoles, which can hold stereoscopic game plays on integrated displays. The video game industry can develop from usual 2D gaming to 3D gaming because of digital 3D display technologies, sophisticated gaming software tools and applications and gaming console accessories.



The stereoscopic images extend the experience of the game play and give practicality to it by creating the illusion of depth, and providing accurate structural localization, and offer a improved feeling of surface materials in the gaming environment. 3D graphics games have commercialized the video games industry. 3D technology has effectively entered into home entertainment through 3D tv and personal computers. With manufacturers willing to offer more realistic and immersive experience to gamers, the interest in 3D gaming consoles is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Based on Type, the Sony Play station segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. It has managed to dominate the video game industry making novel product launches and establishing strategic alliances with other hardware and software developers. It newly made collaborative agreements with developers such as YoYo Games and Unity Technologies enabling PlayStation game developers to get more access to Unity's game engine tools at no additional costs.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is the most massive revenue generating economy for the entire gaming industry. Countries, like China, Japan, Australia and South Korea are the prime gaming hot spots of the world, which are estimated to generate more than 40% of the gaming industry's revenues annually. The region is estimated to have more than 1.5 billion active gamers creating a vast market for 3D gaming consoles in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software



6 Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Console

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Home Consoles

6.3 Hand Held Consoles

6.4 Micro Consoles

6.5 Dedicated Consoles



7 Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microsoft Xbox

7.3 Sony Play station

7.4 Nintendo Wii

7.5 Other Types



8 Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 KINECT-Compatible 3D glasses

8.3 Oculus rift

8.4 XBOX illumiroom

8.5 Project Holodeck

8.6 Leap Motion

8.7 Autostereoscopy

8.8 Polarized Shutter Technology

8.9 Active shutter technology

8.10 Other Technologies



9 Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 A4Tech Co., Ltd

11.2 Activision Publishing Inc

11.3 Apple Inc

11.4 Avatar Reality Inc

11.5 Electronic Arts Inc

11.6 Guillemot Corporation S.A. (Thrustmaster)

11.7 Kaneva LLC

11.8 Linden Lab Inc

11.9 Logitech, Inc

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.11 Nintendo Co

11.12 Oculus VR

11.13 Saitek Industries, Ltd

11.14 Sony Computer Entertainment Inc



